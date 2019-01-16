Canter Brown Jr. relishes the idea of bringing together two symbols of unity.
As the keynote speaker at the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, he will preside over an annual event honoring King, a champion of racial equality. And the centerpiece of his address will be Robert W. Meacham, who stood as a unifying force in tumultuous times of Punta Gorda’s founding.
The breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Punta Gorda Middle School. Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults, $10 for children.
Brown, a retired professor and Florida historian who has authored or co-authored more than 20 books, sees Meacham as a key figure in Punta Gorda’s history.
“As I understand it, the theme involves unity and the importance of fellowship across racial, political, gender and economic boundaries,” Brown said. “Meacham is a wonderful example of that type of leadership coming at the moment the town was born.”
According to documents housed in the Charlotte County Historical Center, Meacham was the son of Banks Meacham, a Florida plantation owner, and a slave woman.
“In 1866, Robert Meacham was ordained as a minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He started the AME church and a ‘freedmen’s’ school in Monticello.” A Republican, he was elected to the state senate after African-American males won the right to vote, then returned to the ministry, starting AME churches in Punta Gorda, Key West and Fort Myers.
He was appointed postmaster of Punta Gorda in 1890, six years after it was founded by Isaac Trabue and three after its incorporation. He served until 1892. At the time, Punta Gorda was, by any definition, a frontier town. It was a melting pot of social classes and a rough place to live and work.
According to published reports, the Punta Gorda Herald wrote of him in 1902: Meacham “stood in high esteem notwithstanding his color or politics of white people.”
“This man, a black man, arrived on the scene as the turmoil surrounding a town coming to life reached its height,” Brown said of Meacham. “He was able to surmount it all, show the community it could unite, and leave as a beloved figure.
“His presence, his leadership, left a permanent mark on Punta Gorda.”
Brown, who retired from teaching in 2014, was born in Fort Meade and earned his degrees at Florida State University. He taught at Florida A&M University and worked at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.
He continues to write and keep a vigorous speaking schedule. He was given talks in Punta Gorda many times.
“It has been a delight for me,” he said of public speaking. “I’ve been doing it for so long now, almost every place I go, even if has been decades, folks remember me and greet me warmly.
“I’m looking forward to being in Punta Gorda.”
This breakfast will include awards honoring local people who have contributed to the museum’s mission as well as to the community at-large: Lorah Steiner, retired director of Charlotte County Tourism, and Roy and Eunice Wiley, local educators, artists, and community activists.
Charlotte County student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest will be given prizes, and the first-place winners will read their essays to the breakfast audience.
“We are honored to have Dr. Brown speak at our event,” said Martha Bireda, executive director of the Blanchard Museum. “The breakfast promises to be another fun-filled, informative and meaningful event.”
