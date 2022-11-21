PORT CHARLOTTE — It may be tempting to take debris from Hurricane Ian and finish it off by burning it.
Before burning, double-check local regulations.
In unincorporated Sarasota County, burning vegetative debris is not allowed. Similar regulations also apply in North Port.
In Charlotte County, there are no local regulations on open burning. Instead, the county operates on the state's setbacks and guidelines.
Per state law, tree cutting debris — including downed trees, stumps and branches — can be burned on residential premises containing less than two family units, with the following conditions:
• The debris being must have been generated on the same premises as where it’s being open burned.
• Burning is allowed from 9 a.m. until one hour before sunset.
• The location of the open burn must be set back at least 300 feet from any occupied building other than that of the landowner, 100 feet from any paved public road, and 50 feet from any wildland, brush or combustible structure.
• The open burning must be attended with fire extinguishing equipment ready at all times.
• The moisture content and composition of material to be burned must be favorable to good burning in order to minimize smoke.
Anyone seeking to burn tree debris on their property must also obtain authorization from the Florida Fire Service prior to the open burning.
In addition, yard waste — such as leaves, grass clippings, and brush — can burned on residential premises containing less than two family units, with the following conditions:
• The yard waste must have been generated on the same premise as where it’s being open burned.
• Burning is allowed between 9 a.m. until one hour before sunset.
• The open burning must be enclosed in a noncombustible container or be in a pile no greater than 8 feet in diameter.
• The location of the open burn must be set back at least 150 feet from any occupied building other than that of the landowner, 50 feet from any paved public roadway, and 25 feet from any wildlands, brush, or combustible structure.
• The open burning must be attended with fire extinguishing equipment ready at all times.
Authorization from FFS is not required for burning of residential yard waste. However, local officials still recommend contacting the service about burn conditions on the days planned for burning debris.
Charlotte County residents can file a burn authorization form with FFS District 15. To contact the office, call 941-213-6970. The District 15 office also serves Sarasota, DeSoto, Manatee, and Hardee counties.
While open burning to remove storm debris is not allowed in North Port, the city's codes do allow open burning for a variety of other purposes such as clearing land for development, campfires or ceremonial purposes.
The relevant code sections can be found on the Fire Prevention page of North Port website.
