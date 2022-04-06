PORT CHARLOTTE - A Port Charlotte man is in custody after reportedly firing more than a dozen rounds into two homes and several vehicles on Glendale Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Several neighbors reported hearing shots fired around 1 a.m., with some calling 911 to report a man screaming and running between homes, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found Ralph A. Marok, 58, who appeared to be irrational. He was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Investigators found a total of 19 shell casings between two homes and several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The casings were both .40 and .45 caliber, and two handguns were found between the houses.

The homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, and one bullet struck a window of a bedroom where someone was asleep. No one was injured, however.

Several firearms were removed from Marok's home.

After he was medically cleared at the hospital, Marok was taken to Charlotte County Jail on charges of shooting into a vehicle or dwelling and criminal mischief under $200 in damage.

