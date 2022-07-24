UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. Sunday: CCSO confirms that Christina Lanier has been located and returned to her family.
DEEP CREEK — Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Christina Lanier’s mother Tasha Price said she last saw her daughter at around 5 p.m. Friday at their home on Rio de Janeiro Avenue in Deep Creek.
Price reported her missing at 11:50 p.m. Friday. Sheriff’s officials said she was still missing as of Sunday afternoon.
Price said she last saw Lanier wearing a gray tank top with gray sweatpants and black Adidas slides. She has shoulder-length, chestnut brown hair and light blue eyes. Price says Christina likes to wear “an abundance of mascara to show off her long eyelashes” and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds.
Price said Sunday she believes her 14-year-old daughter was coerced into running away by an older person.
She said she came home Friday evening, realized Lanier was gone and found the teen’s cellphone on her bed. She left a note in her sister’s room saying she did her homework and she would see her mother later.
Price said the handwritten note immediately drew red flags.
“Why would a teenager leave their phone behind and write a note?” she said. “Why wouldn’t she just text me that she was leaving? Instead she said she was doing her homework and sent proof to her grandma. Her phone wasn’t dead, it had a 70% charge, it was just off and left on her bed.”
She called two of Lanier’s best friends and asked if they saw her daughter. Neither had seen her.
Price later called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Price said the detective assigned to the case has worked nonstop through the weekend to help find her daughter. Price drove to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Office in Fort Myers on Saturday for additional help, but it was closed.
Price said while investigators are still looking for potential footage of a vehicle description leaving her home at about 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., she asked neighbors along Rio De Janeiro Avenue in Deep Creek who have video surveillance systems if she can review them.
She also learned her daughter left a voice message saying she was “excited” her mother leaving the house and she was “meeting somebody.”
She called the person for whom that message was left. She learned it was a 14-year-old boy who is in Paris on vacation with his family. He hasn’t seen Lanier and doesn’t know who she was excited to meet.
Price said her daughter was chatting on Omegle — a website designed to talk online to random strangers without registering a name or age. It has millions of users across the world, many of them young people.
However internet watchdog groups of warned about the site, since it has few restrictions about who can use it and what content moves on the platform.
“Omegle does not appear to have powerful moderation,” states the website InternetMatters.org. “It also does not require registration or have age verification, which makes young people a potential target for abuse online. Its site states ‘predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful.’”
“She talks in a boyish way (slang) and says things like ‘bruh’ a lot,” Price said.
“I told her I would be right back and she said, ‘OK, love you,’” Price said.
The Price family message to Christina Lanier is they love and miss her.
“Just let us know you are OK and please come home,” Price said.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, anyone with information should call CCSO immediately at 941-639-2101 or 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.