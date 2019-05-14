UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in Mississippi
(Story Updated May 15, 2019)
Sage Cambron, the autistic teen from Port Charlotte who was reported missing Monday, has been found safe in Mississippi, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Her mother, Brenda Cambron, has been taken into custody on an open warrant for kidnapping, interference of child custody and removing a minor from the state.
According to the initial incident report, Brenda Cambron had been calling her daughter's home, where she lived with a foster parent, two weeks prior requesting to speak with her.
Brenda and Sage's father, Christopher Cambron, had their parental rights revoked by the Florida Department of Children and Families and have no contact orders preventing them from associating with her, a press release stated.
Detectives located addresses for them in Mount Dora, Florida, and Desoto Parish, Louisiana. They requested local law enforcement in Louisiana make contact with the Cambrons. Deputies with the Desoto Parrish Sheriff's Office made contact with Christopher Cambron at his residence late Monday evening. He was arrested on drug charges unrelated to the missing person investigation, according to a press release. Brenda Cambron was not at the home.
On Tuesday, detectives confirmed a Florida SunPass transponder associated with Brenda Cambron's Honda was scanned by Florida SunPass system on the Veterans Memorial Highway in Tampa, a press release stated. The Toll Plaza camera captured a clear photo of the vehicle and its two front passengers. Detectives were able to identify Brenda Cambron as the driver and Sage Cambron as the passenger.
Detectives also began tracking Cambron's phone Tuesday, which she then turned off for an extended period of time, according to the Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, an analyst assigned to Major Crimes observed the phone pinging again from a cell phone tower off I-20 in Mississippi. The analyst brought up maps of the area, examined the pinged locations, and contacted the local police department.
The Clinton Police Department responded to the area and began searching hotel parking lots. Cambron's vehicle was reportedly found in a McDonald's parking lot, with a different vehicle tag than her previous Florida tag. The agency will be investigating the possible theft of the new tag on the vehicle.
The two were located Wednesday morning in Clinton, Mississippi. According to the Sheriff's Office, Sage Cambron is in good health. It's undetermined whether Brenda Cambron will be transferred to Louisiana or Florida at this time, according to a press release.
Biological mother wanted in case of missing teen
(Story posted May 14, 2019)
Charlotte County deputies are still searching for a teenager with autism in what began as a runaway juvenile case. Authorities believe she is with a biological parent who no longer has custody of her.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is searching for 15-year-old Sage Cambron, who lives with a foster parent in Port Charlotte. Authorities said Sage "demonstrates a mental capacity of a 5-year-old."
According to CCSO, detectives made contact with her birth father, Christopher Cambron, at his home in Frierson, Louisiana, Tuesday morning.
Christopher Cambron was then arrested in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, on charges of cultivation of marijuana, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He is currently in custody, but Sage has not been located.
Christopher Cambron told authorities he hasn’t seen or spoken to his daughter since her disappearance. His arrest is unrelated to CCSO's missing person investigation.
The biological mother is now wanted by CCSO "for her involvement in Sage’s disappearance," the agency announced Tuesday night.
A CCSO warrant was issued for the arrest of Brenda Cambron, 53, on the charges of kidnapping, interference of child custody and removing a minor from the state. The warrant issued Tuesday has national extradition.
A Florida SunPass transponder associated to Brenda Cambron’s Honda was scanned by the Florida SunPass system on the Veterans Memorial Highway, in Tampa, CCSO said.
The Toll Plaza camera captured a clear photo of the vehicle and its two front passengers.
"Detectives were able to identify the two occupants of the vehicle as Brenda Cambron (driver) and Sage Cambron (front passenger)," CCSO said Tuesday night in a statement.
Christopher and Brenda Cambron have prior drug charges and have been trespassed from most major government buildings in Dixie County, Florida, a Sheriff’s Office incident report stated. A no-contact order bars them from speaking with their daughter. The Dixie County Advocate reported about their arrest for purchasing marijuana in 2016, stating Christopher Cambron was known for his YouTube videos featuring himself dressed as the Joker, some of which openly advocate for cop killing.
Brenda Cambron is believed to be driving a 2005 black Honda Civic two-door with Florida license-plate tag EKA-I65. She is described as 5’4″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Sage’s disappearance does not meet Amber Alert criteria at this time, authorities said. Missing Child and Amber alerts require evidence of imminent danger. They say as the investigation continues to develop, an Amber Alert may be appropriate.
“In addition to the general danger of (Cambron) being missing, detectives are still evaluating any other dangers she may be in,” said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
Sage was last seen Sunday night at her home on Hemenway Avenue. She was wearing green pajamas and green shorts with green-yellow sneakers.
Detectives believe she has left the State of Florida with Brenda Cambron and is headed to Louisiana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO. With emergencies, call 911, and 941-639-0013 for non-emergencies.
