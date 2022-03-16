ARCADIA — A 4-year-old girl died and another child was injured after an SUV plowed through a preschool playground Wednesday.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station child care center, 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia.

Two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing inside the fenced playground area when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old Tampa woman crashed through the fence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV's driver was eastbound on S.R. 70  approaching SE Mills Avenue, when she traveled off the roadway, hit a curb and a street sign, then crossed the sidewalk. The vehicle then crashed through the fence along with metal and wooden support posts, then hit other wooden support posts and pieces of playground equipment, colliding with both girls, the FHP report stated. The vehicle stopped when it hit a tree.

Both girls were taken to area hospitals. The 4-year-old was declared deceased shortly after arriving at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Naples.  The other girl suffered serious injuries. Authorities did not release their names due to Marsy's Law.

The driver of the SUV, who also was not identified, was arrested for driving without a valid driver's license and was booked into the DeSoto County Jail. She suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

