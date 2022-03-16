Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon. The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
Representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Fire Department were at the scene Wednesday evening after two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia late in the afternoon.
Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon. The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Yellow caution tape marks off a portion of the playground at Imagination Station in Arcadia where an accident occurred late Wednesday afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon. The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Fire Department were at the scene Wednesday evening after two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia late in the afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon. The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
ARCADIA — A 4-year-old girl died and another child was injured after an SUV plowed through a preschool playground Wednesday.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station child care center, 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia.
Two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing inside the fenced playground area when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old Tampa woman crashed through the fence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The SUV's driver was eastbound on S.R. 70 approaching SE Mills Avenue, when she traveled off the roadway, hit a curb and a street sign, then crossed the sidewalk. The vehicle then crashed through the fence along with metal and wooden support posts, then hit other wooden support posts and pieces of playground equipment, colliding with both girls, the FHP report stated. The vehicle stopped when it hit a tree.
Both girls were taken to area hospitals. The 4-year-old was declared deceased shortly after arriving at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Naples. The other girl suffered serious injuries. Authorities did not release their names due to Marsy's Law.
The driver of the SUV, who also was not identified, was arrested for driving without a valid driver's license and was booked into the DeSoto County Jail. She suffered minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.