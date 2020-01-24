A woman was shot in the face at a residence on Aurora Street in Port Charlotte early this morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
According to CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett, the woman's injuries were minor.
"It's not a serious wound," she said. It was believed to have been caused by a small-caliber handgun.
A suspect has been arrested and remains in custody.
Bennett said after the shooting, the victim got in her car and drove to a friend's house on Robinson Avenue. The friend called the cops sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, but Bennett said it's clear they knew each other.
"We're not sure if they were dating or if he was just a friend, if he was there for her or another guy," Bennett said. Detectives were interviewing people at the scene, but Bennett said there were "multiple stories" of what happened.
