A woman was shot in the face at a residence on Aurora Street in Port Charlotte early this morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

According to CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett, the woman's injuries were minor.

"It's not a serious wound," she said. It was believed to have been caused by a small-caliber handgun.

A suspect has been arrested and remains in custody.

Bennett said after the shooting, the victim got in her car and drove to a friend's house on Robinson Avenue. The friend called the cops sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, but Bennett said it's clear they knew each other.

"We're not sure if they were dating or if he was just a friend, if he was there for her or another guy," Bennett said. Detectives were interviewing people at the scene, but Bennett said there were "multiple stories" of what happened.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments