ARCADIA — A 4-year-old girl died and another child was injured after an SUV plowed through a preschool playground Wednesday.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station child care center, 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia.
Two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing inside the fenced playground area when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman crashed through the fence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The SUV's driver was eastbound on S.R. 70, approaching SE Mills Avenue, when she traveled off the roadway, hit a curb and a street sign, then crossed the sidewalk. The vehicle then crashed through the fence along with metal and wooden support posts, then hit other wooden support posts and pieces of playground equipment, colliding with both girls, the FHP report stated. The vehicle stopped when it hit a tree.
Both girls were taken to area hospitals. The 4-year-old was declared deceased shortly after arriving at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Naples. The other girl suffered serious injuries. Authorities did not release their names due to Marsy's Law, but social media identified the girl who died as Maleena Faith Valdez.
The driver of the SUV was later identified as Kiara R. Morant, an Arcadia resident. She was arrested for driving without a valid driver's license and was booked into the DeSoto County Jail; she was released on $120 bond on Thursday. She suffered minor injuries.
Ciara Brannan, a local mother of two, told The Daily Sun the whole situation was heartbreaking.
"I have two children and my best friend lives right there in the apartments and I’m over there daily," said Brandon, noting that her friend lives near the preschool. "We always sit outside around that same time every day."
Brannan said she was not surprised a crash occurred along the State Road 70 curve.
"I have always said I feel like that is the worst place to have a daycare," she said. "Traffic is very heavy that time of day and in the mornings."
Even though the speed limit drops right before motorists go around the curve, she added, "people still hit it going way too fast."
Adam Rose, a spokesman for Florida Department of Transportation, told The Daily Sun that FDOT is currently in the early stages of implementing improvements for that area of S.R. 70.
Said improvements include adding new roadside lighting, improving curbside and walkway protections, and adding a midway block. FDOT is also keeping tabs on the FHP investigation, to determine how to prevent or mitigate fatal crashes in the future.
"Safety is our number one priority," said Rose. "We can make the roadway, but we can't make people conform to it safely."
The crash remains under investigation.
