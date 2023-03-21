PUNTA GORDA — An armed suspect caused a standoff with police that sparked a few nervous hours in the downtown section of the city Tuesday.
Downtown Punta Gorda in the area of U.S. 41 and Marion and Olympia avenues was shut down for more than two hours Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement surrounded an armed subject who refused to leave his vehicle.
The incident began when the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The subject, who was seen to be armed, pulled into a parking lot at Suncoast One Title and Closings at W. Marion Avenue and refused to exit the vehicle.
Law enforcement officers from the CCSO surrounded the vehicle and helicopter flew overhead. A SWAT unit arrived and mobilized at the scene. Snipers were seen on rooftops nearby.
The CCSO warned residents to avoid the area of U.S. 41 and Marion Avenue. Employees of nearby businesses were told to stay inside and not to stand near windows.
Inside the vehicle the suspect reportedly had a bottle of alcohol, from which officers saw him take a couple of swigs near the end of the incident.
The suspect was reportedly taken into custody around 6 p.m. by the CCSO after he was shocked several times with a Taser. Wearing a bandage on his head, the suspect was taken by ambulance to a Fort Myers hospital.
The CCSO issued a message on its app shortly after 6 p.m. saying the incident had been resolved and normal traffic could resume.
"Cops came in the front and said to stay away from the back door," said Jeanette Holnes at Hemingway's Grille on Marion Avenue.
Hipnotique owner Alina Cosman was in the courtyard near C.J.'s Tavern.
"Get back inside and lock the doors," she heard deputies say.
Judy Richardson, an employee of Hipnotique Boutique, said she was in the courtyard when she heard sirens and cops shouting "Put your hands up."
