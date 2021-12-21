The U.S. 41 bridges have reopened after they were closed due to tropical-storm-force winds Tuesday morning.
Winds clocked in at 54 mph in Port Charlotte, according to meteorologists.
A wind advisory has been set for all of Southwest Florida by the National Weather Service.
The damage throughout Charlotte County was mostly minor: some downed powerlines, broken tree limbs, streets peppered with brush. No fires spurred by wind damage were reported.
"We haven't had anything severe," said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
A report from Fox 4 out of Fort Myers said a 77 mph wind was reported out of Punta Gorda. But rumors of a tornado touching down in Charlotte County are not true, Dunn said.
An RV on Ibis Drive in Englewood lost its roof — the most significant damage to a home reported so far.
A small airplane that was parked at the Punta Gorda Airport was reportedly flipped over. An airport spokesperson did not have details but confirmed a plane had been "impacted by winds," and airport personnel were working to help tenants secure their aircraft.
At the Laishley Park mooring field in Punta Gorda, at least two vessels reportedly came untethered.
"We saw a couple of boats break loose from the mooring field," said boater Aaron Rositch. "There was another one under the 41 bridges at one point. It's a windy day. You definitely want to stay in."
When asked what someone living aboard at a marina does in a situation like this, he said: "Tie it up and ride it out."
Along with the wind advisory, there are marine warnings along the coast. There have been several reported water rescues in area waterways.
There was also a report of a vessel against the Tom Adams Bridge in Englewood. Authorities were responding to that situation as well.
The South Jetty in Venice is also closed on Tuesday because of heavy surf, the city of Venice noted in an email it sent out.
"The COVID-19 testing site at RL Taylor community center (in North Port) will be closed today due to inclement weather," Sarasota County officials said in an email. "The other public testing sites in the community will remain open however will pause as weather passes through for the safety of their employees."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.