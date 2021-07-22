Paris L. Daniels

UPDATE: She has been located.

Local authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sarasota juvenile, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. 

Paris L. Daniels, 15, left her home July 8 to stay with a friend in Sarasota and was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Sarasota.

Daniels is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and a new tattoo on her chest. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paris Daniels, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement immediately.

