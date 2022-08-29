UPDATED: Missing endangered adult reported out of Port Charlotte Staff Report Aug 29, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard "Dick" Caswell was last seen at his Cortland Avenue home Monday afternoon. Authorities have put out an alert listing him as a missing endangered adult. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports he has been found.PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man reported missing.Richard "Dick" Caswell as last seen at his Cortland Avenue home around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.At the time, Caswell as wearing "blue jean shorts, a white T-shirt, and house sleepers," according to a CCSO phone app alert."Richard walks slowly with a bit of a shuffle," the alert read.A search is underway for Caswell, including the Aviation Unit taking part in the search with their helicopter.Anyone with information about Caswell or his whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aviation Unit Caswell Port Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Richard (941) 639-2101 Trending Now Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Rebecca Riley Perdue Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County Editorial: Hospital closure will hurt for a long time Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Rebecca Riley Perdue Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County Editorial: Hospital closure will hurt for a long time
