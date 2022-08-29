Richard Caswell

Richard "Dick" Caswell was last seen at his Cortland Avenue home Monday afternoon. Authorities have put out an alert listing him as a missing endangered adult.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

UPDATE: The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports he has been found.

PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man reported missing.

