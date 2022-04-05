UPDATED: Video released of deputies saving man from burning car

PORT CHARLOTTE — First responders pulled a man from a burning car after midnight Saturday, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
A video of the save was captured by a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office dash cam and released Tuesday morning.
A 911 caller reported a car on fire under a tree at Club Drive and Lakes Court in Port Charlotte at 12:40 a.m.
When first responders arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.
The first responders pulled the man from the burning vehicle, Dunn said.
The dash cam video shows two officers and a civilian all working to assist the driver, who is apparently unable to get out of the burning car. The officers run back to their cars and grab fire extinguishers, hitting the blaze and then working together to drag the man from the inferno.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office identified the deputies involved as Deputy First Class Garrett Parrish and Deputy First Class Bryant Ovalles Vasquez.
"When DFC Parrish and DFC Vasquez ran to the victim, they found his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "The heat from the flames were described as unbearable which made it difficult for them to remain close to the victim for long periods of time."
After using the fire extinguishers, they used a pocket knife and freed the man with the assistance of a "good Samaritan."
“You truly never know what the night will hold,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the news release. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder."
Authorities released the information in a news statement Tuesday.
The man had burns on the right side of his hand, elbow and leg, covering 10% of his body.
He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff's Office said he was in critical condition but expected to survive.
