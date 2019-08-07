Utilities revenues are coming in almost 12% higher than predicted by rate consultants for fiscal 2019, and expenditures are 10% less.
This comes six months after commissioners voted in three annual 7% rate increases, keeping Charlotte County among the counties in the state with higher utility costs.
A 130% increase in expected non-operating revenues was part of the report for the county commissioners' quarterly utilities meeting Tuesday. More than 1,000 new customers hooking into the water and sewer systems led to $11.6 million in these revenues for the fiscal year 2019 rather than the projected $5.1 million.
In contrast, money from rate payers was only about 1 percent higher than anticipated, reaching $65.6 million. This suggests that the 7% rate increase was not out of line, Utilities Director Craig Rudy told the Sun.
In nine months between October and June, 1,070 new users connected to the county sewer system, Rudy reported. That's almost a 3% increase in less than a year for a system that's been hooking up customers for decades. New water customers totaled 875 in the same period.
The public can thank the booming economy for these revenue increases, Rudy said. The new customers include both commercial and residential.
The cost for homeowners to hook up starts at $2,910 for sewer and $2,940 for water, with related fees added on.
Water usage is not increasing even with the population increases, Rudy told commissioners. When commissioners asked how that could be, he attributed it in part to low-water-flow appliances used in new construction.
Not included in the $11.6 million is the biggest new customer of all — Sunseeker Resort. The Las Vegas-based resort, now under construction, agreed last month to pay $2.1 million to hook up 783 hotel rooms and 980 restaurant seats to the county's sewer systems. The Charlotte Harbor Water Association is currently negotiating Sunseeker's connection fees for water, Superintendent Scott Baker told the Sun.
During the rate increase analysis, the county's consultant, Public Resources Management Group Inc. did not assume an unusual amount of connections, the county's Fiscal Services Manager Rick Arther said, because this is not typical.
"It could go to zero," Arthur said of connection fees during a down economy.
Also, connection fees cannot be used for regular operations. They must be used for new growth, such as the $30.1 million to expand the Eastport sewage treatment plant and $4.2 million to expand the plant at Burnt Store Road.
Even the dramatic increase in connection fees is a drop in the bucket to cover the cost of all the construction projects going on with water and sewer systems, Rudy acknowledged. He outlined for commissioners the state of about $102.8 million in projects currently ongoing in the county to improve and extend water and sewer systems. After the meeting, he told the Sun that Charlotte County is investing more in these big projects than its neighboring counties, although he did not say which neighbors.
"We're taking a more proactive approach than some of our neighbors," he said.
The county is still working on a sewer improvement order from the state Department of Environmental Projection, after Hurricane Irma in 2017 led to the release of 122,200 of gallons of raw sewage into waterways and roadways. This is true of many counties in the state. The completion of the Loveland lift station will meet most of the requirements of that consent order, Rudy said, adding that it was on the county's project list before Hurricane Irma hit.
Unlike other counties, Charlotte County must maintain and expand a huge system that serves a relatively small and very part-time population spread out over great distances, Rudy said. Its overwhelming number of retirees who use little water and spend only a few months a year on site is part of the limitation. The other is the vast system of quarter acre lots created in the 1950s and '60s by General Development Corp., of which many remain empty.
