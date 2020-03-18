Local utilities don't want to endanger the health of their customers in light of the coronavirus pandemic -- so shut-off policies are being suspended.
After all, people need to wash their hands to help stem the virus.
Charlotte County Utilities Department cited this very fact.
"Washing your hands is an essential defense to this virus, and water is a vital aspect to handwashing," a press release stated. "The plan is to help make sure every Charlotte County Utilities' water customer has access to clean running water. The utilities department is working with the Florida Department of Health to monitor the situation and will continue to provide updates."
The suspension of the shutoffs, however, does not relieve delinquent utility customers of their responsibilities to pay whatever they owe. In fact, they could end up owing more.
"Individual water meters will continue to record water usage, and utility bills will continue to be generated and delivered to customers," CCU stated.
CCU isn't alone.
The Englewood Water District, North Port and Punta Gorda Utilities have all implemented similar polices.
"As of right now, it is open-ended," said Keith Ledford, technical support manager for EWD, which suspended its shutoff policies Tuesday.
Like the other utilities, Englewood suspended its shutoff policies due to health concerns and will continue to monitor the coronavirus crisis closely before it decides to re-enact the shutoff policies.
On Tuesday, the North Port City Commission voted to suspend all utility bill late payments and reconnection fees as part of the emergency declaration.
"Hand washing is imperative to help combat this virus," said North Port City Manager Pete Lear. "You can't wash your hands if your water is turned off. We want to make sure the safety of our citizens comes first."
North Port City Commissioner Chris Hanks asked if the city could try to acquire a grant or other funding mechanism to help those in need repay the utility.
"So many people live from paycheck to paycheck," he said. "Now there will be an abundance of people who are in dire need at once. Maybe there is a way the city could help them with repayment."
Punta Gorda City Council approved the city utilities to suspend temporarily its shut-off policies as long as the pandemic remains a health threat.
"We feel, like the other utilities, that water is vital to prevent spread of (the virus)," Punta Gorda Utilities Director Tom Jackson said. "People need water to clean and disinfect."
Community Editor Elaine Allen Emrich contributed to this article.
