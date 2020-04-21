Charlotte County Utilities has already halted shutoffs for delinquent customers, and now it will stop charging late fees during the national emergency for coronavirus.
Commissioners approved the latest relief effort last week. Suspension of customer disconnects began in March.
The purpose of the shut-off moratorium is to ensure all residents have access to clean water for personal hygiene requirements in this epidemic, CCU Director Craig Rudy told commissioners. The agency will credit accounts about $17,000 in late fees that have already accumulated in the public health emergency, Rudy said.
The cost to the county's water and sewer operation will be about $15,000 to $20,000 a month for the 3% fee, he said. About 650 customers are more than $100 in arrears and would have been charged late fees and subject to disconnect.
"I think it's a great thing for us to be doing. One less stressful thing to think about," said Commissioner Chris Constance.
