The smell of sewage is strongest at 4 a.m. when Richard Borst drives to work on Abscott Street near Midway Boulevard.
That's why he called Charlotte County Utilities, to find out what was the problem. He wanted an answer, he told The Daily Sun, given that his water and sewer bill has gone up to pay for improvement projects.
"It's been going on for two months," he said of the smell. "It's enough to choke you."
He's watched the installation of a new $12 million sewer line along Midway and thought it must be related.
It's true, said CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall. The county has installed a new 48-inch sewer line — its largest yet — and did not anticipate the smell that would come along with that.
"We are aware of the strong odors from the sewer manholes in the vicinity," she said. "We are in the process of installing odor control chemical injection devices which will help eliminate the smell. The issue is caused by the heavy flows within the newly installed 48-inch sewer force main. We did not anticipate the odors; therefore it took us time to locate the source, develop a chemical injection testing plan and ultimately final implementation."
They hope to have that work done in a few months.
In the meantime, she said, CCU workers are sealing up manhole covers to try and keep the smell underground.
The county is expanding its 1960s-era sewer system in all regions to achieve multiple objectives:
• Accommodate neighborhoods that have converted from septic to sewer.
• Accommodate explosive new growth.
• Upgrade old systems that were either failing or undersized.
Some of the upgrades are required to address penalties charged by the state Department of Environmental Protection based on major sewage overflows dating back to Hurricane Irma in 2017.
