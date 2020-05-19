Vacation rentals may be coming back to Charlotte County, but not for visitors from the most afflicted states including New York, Michigan and New Jersey.
And for those in the county who do come down with a bad case of coronavirus, Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday he's arranging to get a supply of the anti-viral drug remdesivir available to local hospitals.
"We've already fired up the refrigerator," Pep told commissioners at their weekly pandemic update. He added the last batch had to be daisy-chained from Tallahassee, and he wants better access.
Remdesivir is one of the few drugs shown to be effective against the virus.
To rescue vacation rentals, the county's Visitor's and Convention Bureau submitted a plan to the governor Monday, Tourism Director Wendie Vestfall told commissioners, adding that she anticipates approval soon. This plan was a requirement for reopening one of the last industries in the state, which has suffered tremendous financial losses, Vestfall said.
Restrictions on visitors was an idea proposed first by counties in the state's Panhandle, which unlike Southern Florida, is now in its high season for tourists. Two counties got their approvals Tuesday, Vestfall said. Their plans say they will not rent to residents of states with a high rate of infections, more than 500 per 100,000 population in Santa Rosa County or 700 in Escambia County. Charlotte will go with the 700 figure, using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Vestfall said. Also, no international visitors would be allowed. Rental owners would agree to follow CDC cleaning guidelines and in Charlotte County, observe a six-hour wait between rentals. That's a lot less than 72 hours in some proposals.
Florida hot spots like Miami and Broward County would also be on the banned list for the next 45 days.
Good news from last week's tests
Pepe also told commissioners that results from last week's open testing for the virus are coming in negative so far. It was the first week the county offered free testing and with fewer requirements, although people with absolutely no risk factors were discouraged from scheduling a visit.
Health Chief Joe Pepe told the board that of about 150 tests done on two days last week at the Charlotte Sports Park, no one yet has tested positive for the virus. Results are supposed to return within 3-5 days. Pepe said the county is not having big delays like other counties have.
"That's great news," Commissioner Chris Constance said of the negative results so far.
Constance was mostly frustrated, however, that the county and local hospitals cannot get a predictable supply of tests.
Open testing went so smoothly last week, Pepe said, that they are increasing the number of appointments per hour. But Pepe agreed with commissioners that totally open testing is not realistic given that the county never knows from week to week how many tests the state will send it. Other parts of the state with more cases have higher priority, Pepe said.
That's wrong, said Commission Chairman Bill Truex, given the county's status with one of the oldest demographics in the country.
"Our demographics should provide us an elevated status," he said.
Truex and Constance asked Pepe how many tests he would like to have if he could. First, Pepe said 20,000, and then he said he could use 10,000. Truex said he will be looking to directly contact manufacturers so the county can buy that supply along with personal protective equipment needed by health care providers.
