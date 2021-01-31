OK, prepare to not be shocked.
The most-read story last week was about vaccinations. So was the second most-read story. Just like the week before.
We're likely going to see this trend last a while.
We've all read the stories about the fact that vaccinations are not being given out fast enough and that some parts of Florida — as well as other parts of the nation — aren't getting enough vaccines to begin with. That means whenever we run a story about upcoming vaccinations, people read them and then share them — through e-mail and across social media.
Last week, the #1 story made sense. We reported that Publix stories would be giving vaccinations. This was a big deal because this was one of the first instances of a private business — instead of a hospital or a health department — giving vaccinations.
Also, you get a free sub with every vaccination. (OK, I made that part up, but it sure would be cool.)
If you did not read our initial story about Publix and vaccinations, you can find it at:
OK, on to the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Sarasota Co. announces new vaccines, new appointment system
While the story on vaccinations at Publix was #1, a close second was the story about Sarasota County announcing a new way to sign up for vaccinations.
Yes, I'm confused as you are. Charlotte County has one system, Sarasota County another. Then the state of Florida announced a system. And it seems like everybody has problems with every system.
I find it frustrating that we will be landing a craft on Mars in mid-February but cannot devise a simple registration system that allows people to sign up for vaccinations and then get a call when they have an upcoming appointment. It should be that simple.
So frustrating.
If you want to read this story — whose details may have changed since we originally wrote it — visit it at:
#3: Harbor Social too punk for Punta Gorda?
Someday, there will be a statue built for our food columnist, Sue Wade, because of what she writes every week. The statue will depict her with food in one hand and a notebook in the other, with a camera over her shoulder.
Sue's weekly column on area eateries has been in our Top 10 almost every week for a few months now. In fact, her column about Harbor Social in Punta Gorda was in the Top Five last week and now is back again. This shows the power of word of mouth when people share the story in email and across social media.
As I said last week, I cannot do justice to her column in a single paragraph. I can tell you that this is a story about an eatery that started out with food trucks around a nice bar with an excellent stage for live events.
And if you think that concept is cool, it's even cooler today. You can read all the details at:
#4: Port Charlotte man shoots woman in car, then kills himself
This is a story about a sad, tragic event. We were first alerted to this incident when we heard that deputies received phone calls of shots being fired in a Port Charlotte neighborhood.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead in a car, with the car still in reverse. The alleged shooter was inside the home across the street.
Despite a loudspeaker that repeatedly asked him to come out with his hands up, the standoff lasted hours. At some point later in the day, a bunch of SWAT officers loaded up onto a tank-like truck with a long battering ram designed to take down doors.
But the ram was never used. We later learned the man had killed himself inside the home.
If you aren't on our Breaking News alerts and haven't read this story, you can find it at:
This story, by the way, leads us to the next story in the Top Five. In the upcoming story, we learn about the woman who was killed that day.
#5: Slain woman remembered as 'salt of the earth'
I fully understand why the story about that tragic day is in the Top Five. But I am happy that thousands of you wanted to know more about the slain woman and what she did in the community. You care.
Her name is Susan Harris, and she was a retired school teacher who taught at Liberty Elementary School for years. She loved helping people in the community and enjoyed taking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Walt Disney World.
“There is a network of people who know this woman who are just dumbfounded,” a friend of hers said. “It’s a great loss to this world that she’s no longer here.”
If you want to read the heartwarming story about this amazing woman, you can find it at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. You can reach him at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
