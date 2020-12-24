Nurses injected Charlotte County's first doses of COVID-19 vaccine into health care workers early Christmas Eve day at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
It started just after 6 a.m. at Fawcett's facility behind the Promenades shopping plaza on U.S. 41. By 10 a.m., 100 Fawcett employees were vaccinated, said Communications Director Alexandria Benjamin. Vaccines were administered also to staff at Englewood Community Hospital.
Less painful than a flu shot, was the report from Fawcett intensive care nurse Kristen Morabito, and more important.
"It's getting worse," she said of the nation's intensive care units, where rising numbers of COVID patients threaten to overwhelm hospitals and their staff. Fawcett had only one ICU bed available as of Dec. 24. Eighty-eight COVID patients were hospitalized in the county's three hospitals. Sarasota County had 124, Lee County, 114.
Charlotte County reported 75 new cases on Dec. 22 — the last new data from the state — and no new deaths since four were reported on Dec. 20. Sarasota County reported 185 new cases and no new deaths since one was reported on Dec. 19. DeSoto County reported 31 new cases and no deaths since one was reported on Dec. 20.
Of the vaccine, Morabito said, "It couldn't come at a better time."
Like many skeptical Americans, Morabito said she too wrestled with whether to be first in line for a vaccine that has raced through a national review process that usually takes years.
But watching so many people die from what she called "horrible deaths that are lonely," she decided she had to take a step to protect others.
"The absolute hardest thing is hearing patients say, 'I didn't think it was real,' right before they go on a ventilator, and then it's too late," said the eight-year ICU veteran.
Younger victims are not spared, Morabito said. Some of her friends have joined the ranks of the so-called "long haulers."
"I have many friends that got it and months later, still can't go up a flight of stairs," she said.
Most of her colleagues are planning on being vaccinated, she said, but some of the younger ones are holding off.
Indeed, the nurse who vaccinated Morabito, Tracey-Ann Hylton-Fuller, said she was not planning on being vaccinated. She works in Fawcett's occupational therapy unit.
Area hospitals say they are not making the vaccine mandatory. They have surveyed their staff but not announced the results.
Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took some of the focus off health care workers by announcing any Florida resident over age 64 can now be top priority for vaccination along with front line health care workers and people in nursing homes. The U.S. Centers For Disease Control has recommended people as young as 65 be in the third wave.
State and local Department of Health officials did not respond to requests for how Charlotte County can implement this new order for the elder general public. A hospital in Miami Beach, Mount Sinai, reacted quickly saying it would vaccinate these elders along with their own workers. But Fawcett Chief Executive Officer Michael Ehrat said the hospital will continue to focus on its own staff.
Englewood Hospital CEO Steve Young said, ”The safety of our caregivers has remained first and foremost throughout this pandemic and we are excited to be able to provide this vaccine now as positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the community.”
State and local Department of Health officials did not respond to requests for information on what protocols are available for this sudden inclusion of all senior citizens in the first wave of vaccines.
Bayfront Health hospitals, including Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice, have not received any vaccines yet and anticipate the first arrival Monday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been administering vaccines to staff since Tuesday, reaching 1,500 by Wednesday. The CDC reported Thursday that 1 million Americans had been vaccinated.
The first two COVID vaccines use a new technology called mRNA that trains the immune system to react to a protein in the virus. Conventional vaccines use deactiviated viruses to trigger an immune response. The mRNA technology has been studied for decades, according to the CDC, including for such deadly diseases as Ebola. Scientists behind the first approved COVID vaccine by Pfizer were originally hoping to use their mRNA vaccine to fight cancer, but that has taken a back seat during the pandemic.
Nurse Morabito said if anyone were to get the virus from her: "I wouldn't be able to live with the guilt."
She wanted to assure the public that she and her colleagues will continue the fight against the virus, despite the emotional toll it takes. It helps, however, to know the public is taking the fight seriously.
"We still need to know that everybody's supporting us."
