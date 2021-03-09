A sharp drop in deaths in Charlotte County can only be explained by the intervention of a vaccine, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
"You're looking at 150 lives saved by virtue of vaccinations alone," Pepe said, pointing to the huge spike in cases in December, that fell as rapidly as it climbed. December is when vaccines started. "That's why we do what we do," he added, referring to the intense campaign to vaccinate people 65 and older, the most likely to die, as well as health care workers.
Charlotte County's death rate from COVID has always been much higher than the national or state rate, due to its high proportion of senior citizens. Deaths totaled 376 as of March 7. That's 199 deaths per 100,000 population, compared to 160 nationwide and 148 statewide. DeSoto County is also high at 200 per 100,000. Sarasota County is 173 and Lee County, 114.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he had a brief announcement.
"If anyone out there has any question on the validity or the effectiveness or 'why bother to get the vaccination', all you had to do was look at that graph," Deutsch said. "That graph points out clearly, the vaccine is what made a difference."
Natural immunity from people who have been infected is at least 30% in Charlotte County, Pepe said experts have calculated. Add that to more than 24% fully vaccinated and the county is reaching a tipping point, he said, where it might adopt new social policies.
That point, however, he said, will not arrive until the positivity rate of infection locally reaches 1% and the number of daily cases drops to a case a day on average. Positivity is now and has averaged 8% throughout the pandemic, he said. Cases per day recently dropped below 30 on a daily basis.
"We're rapidly approaching that but this is going to be a long slow tail," he said, pointing to the falling line on the graph of daily cases.
Vaccines supplies continue to increase with another 8,000 vaccine this week for county distribution, and another 3,000-4,000 doses being administered this week by other partners. Those teams include state strike teams, a non-profit health team, various pharmacies and some doctors' offices.
The county will stop using its first vaccine site — Harold Avenue Regional Park — Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told commissioners. They will be able to increase the rate at the other two sites, Tringali Park and the Event Center in Punta Gorda, Fuller said. The county will use Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Boulevard, for a dedicated second dose site, Fuller said.
Harold Avenue was not a good site for staff and vaccine seekers as the weather turns hot, Fuller said. The other sites have indoor administration.
The state is running a popup vaccine clinic at Centennial Park this week with 3,000 doses, Fuller said. They are taking names for this clinic off the state registration list instead of going by a particular zip code.
Deaths nationwide are on a two-week downward trend at the moment as are deaths in the state, according to charts provided by local epidemiologist James Colliver.
Commissioners praised the work of local emergency and health workers.
Commissioner Chris Constance predicted that soon, the county and other governments will find themselves in a new situation.
"My next question is, when do you think in the next few weeks, we have more vaccine than we know what to do with?" he said.
CVS opens more vaccination sites
Gov. Ron Desantis announced Tuesday the state will administer vaccines at 76 additional CVS locations in Florida, including Charlotte County. This brings the total number of CVS vaccination sites to 157.
Anyone who wants to get a vaccination at a CVS Health location must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, or call 800-746-7287.
