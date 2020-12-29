Slots for the first 900 doses of vaccine for the public were gone in tens of minutes in Charlotte County Tuesday.
Today, the local Department of Health is vaccinating people 65 and older for free at Harold Avenue Regional Park, by appointment and those appointments are full. The department decided Tuesday to open up slots for all of next week, and those too rapidly filled up.
Slots for public vaccinations filled up in Sarasota as well.
The next round for the public will likely be announced for the week of Jan. 11, the county’s Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun.
The county now joins larger communities including Miami and Lee counties in branching out to the general public. Vaccinations in Florida began with hospital staff and nursing homes until Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that people 65 and older would also be in the first round.
For the next round, registration is required at www.coadfl.org or by calling the local health department at 941-624-7200.
Eventually, the state may send in vaccination teams, Gleason said. CVS and Walgreens are also expected to start vaccinating in March for certain prioritized groups and then the general public.
County Health Chief Joe Pepe said he is relieved to be offering vaccines to the public.
“For a year, we’ve been on the defensive,” he said of fighting the coronavirus. “We’re finally able to be on the offensive.”
On Monday, the county received 2,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine, Pepe told The Daily Sun on Tuesday. This is in addition to the thousands of doses going to area hospitals for their staff members. The county will use some of these latest Moderna doses to vaccinate emergency medical staff and firefighters, Pepe said.
“We’ve been advised to use them as fast as we can, and then they’ll replenish them,” Pepe said of official guidance on vaccines.
This is the first of two doses required for the Moderna vaccine for effective immunity. The doses must be 28 days apart for the Moderna.
Charlotte County is offering the Moderna vaccine only, and not the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine, which came out first, requires storage at minus-90 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also a greater supply of the Moderna vaccine in the United States at this point. Other COVID vaccines by other manufacturers are still in the pipeline for emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Bayfront Health’s hospitals started vaccinating its staff Tuesday. Fawcett Memorial Hospital started the day before Christmas. Area nursing homes began vaccinating residents and staff last week, Pepe said. Nursing homes are working through CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies based on a federal contract.
“We are so thankful for everything that our staff and medical providers are doing to care for patients during these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Tara McCoy, Chief Executive Officer at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “Prevention is key since there is no cure for COVID-19.”
Anyone receiving a vaccine should wait 15 minutes on site to ensure no allergic reaction, which happens on very rare occasions. With more than a million COVID doses delivered so far in the United States, there have been a handful of allergic reactions for people with known allergies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC is advising anyone with severe allergies to discuss with their doctor whether to receive this vaccine.
People will receive a vaccine card, Pepe said, showing when they were vaccinated and with which vaccine. Each vaccination will be recorded in the state’s database on vaccination, Pepe said, but so far, not in a national database. So if someone gets their first Moderna dose here in Florida and goes to another state four weeks from now, they will want to show their card to confirm the correct timing for the second dose.
Pepe said for now, it will be up to individuals at this point to keep track of which vaccine they get and when they need the second dose.
Clinical staff will not be checking for residency to receive the vaccine, he said.
Cases continue to rise in the county, and a post-Christmas surge is expected, Pepe said. The deaths of six county residents was reported Christmas Day and another five the day after Christmas followed by three more deaths through Dec. 28. Most of the deaths are in people over 65, Pepe said, so it makes sense to vaccinate this group first.
“We’re really trying to use the data to preserve life and protect the most vulnerable,” Pepe said.
People who have had coronavirus in the past 90 days are asked to wait to prioritize those with no immunity, Pepe said. In general, people who have had coronavirus should also be vaccinated, because immunity does not appear to last. People who are currently ill should delay vaccination.
Ultimately, the Health Department wants to help working people get vaccinated at times that don’t require them to skip work, Pepe said.
“The goal is to create immunity, not to create obstacles,” he said. “I’m really excited to see these numbers (of cases) start to drop.”
