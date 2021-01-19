The state told Charlotte County to be ready for 1,500 doses of refrigerated Moderna vaccine, yet there was no answer Tuesday as to how eligible citizens would apply for an appointment.
While the county’s high throughput system stands in limbo, seven Publix Supermarkets in Charlotte County and 32 in Lee County are taking appointments online starting Wednesday, 6 a.m. for vaccines starting Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the expansion of the Publix partnership into Southwest Florida. The stores will offer 100-125 shots a day. To register, go to www.publix.com/covid-vaccine. Appointments are required.
What we do know:
The state has an online and phone vaccine registration system that will be available to counties and is already being used in a pilot trial in bigger counties such as Lee. It will have much greater capacity than the county’s online and phone systems.
The county’s use of the www.coadfl.org for vaccine registration turned out to be completely inadequate for the unexpected crush of vaccine seekers who all hit the website at once hoping to get a single appointment.
“Even with added capacity, we’re stretching that to the limit and that is no longer an option,” Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told county commissioners Tuesday at their weekly coronavirus update.
If it turns out the state system is weeks in the future, the county will pay for a high-end system such as is being used in Sarasota County, Health Chief Joe Pepe said.
What we don’t know:
When will the state system go live? DeSantis dodged an answer to that question at the press conference Tuesday.
Will the county have to use www.coadfl.org one more time this week?
What we know could cause problems:
The state does not want local counties to keep using their homegrown systems while waiting for the state system. That’s because the state does not want its own system to have to accommodate large waiting lists that some counties have accumulated, Pepe said. More than 95,000 are on a list in Manatee County with no way of telling them right now when they will get an appointment. Charlotte County has avoided this kind of registration system, and instead, opened the system up live whenever new vaccines show up. That didn’t work out well either.
Florida and the federal government originally told everyone to set aside the second doses of the current two-dose vaccines. Then, the federal government decided that was no longer a good idea, and all available doses should be given as first dose. There will be enough supply for a second dose, the government said, and there’s no rush. People don’t need to get their second Moderna dose at exactly 28 days. In fact, Commissioner Chris Constance — a surgeon — said, it may be better to wait.
“I was thinking about waiting for my second shot, because you give your body time to take that first inoculation and build an immunity to it,” he said.
But abandoning the 28-day scheduling for Moderna (21 days for Pfizer), makes organizing the second dose shot a logistical nightmare and more confusing to the public. Hence, Pepe said, the county will likely be setting aside second doses and calling those who are scheduled to receive it.
What we thought we knew:
Charlotte County is getting 1,500 doses this week, which is a lot more than the 800 received in the last shipment. The increase, while other locales are seeing less, is due to the county persuading the state to give more to places with higher proportions of people 65 and older, Pepe said. But the number of doses received often seems to be a surprise. Last week, the number promised was 1,600, but this week, the same shipment is 1,500. And the week before, the county got 1,300 instead of the 800 they were promised. That led to a flash online registration that caused 950 people to get appointments that didn’t exist. Those people are being vaccinated this week.
Vaccines elsewhere
DeSoto County is opening up its registration Wednesday, 9 a.m., with 250 doses to be administered Thursday, 10 a.m., at Arcadia’s Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St. Call 863-491-5335 or go to book.appointment-plus.com/cty4svrk/ for an appointment.
