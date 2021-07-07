Vandals struck the First Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte last week, damaging its food pantry, hallways, and New Life Center on the multi-building campus.
The Rev. Dr. Charles J. Wiggins said he discovered the vandalism when he entered the church Saturday morning.
"I came into the office mid-morning and we discovered the kitchen, New Life Center, food pantry and hallways were trashed and vandalized."
He said there was "pornographic graffiti on white boards and in the hallways," and the church's Harry Chapin Food Pantry Partner Agency, staffed wholly by the church, was also "trashed."
He said glass was shattered, and contents were strewn about, in addition to the graffiti.
The pastor said he believed youths were behind the vandalism.
Law enforcement was summoned, and Wiggins said they "did a thorough forensic investigation."
"To my knowledge, nothing was stolen," he added.
What Wiggins does intend to do, he said, was "prosecute because they (vandals) have to know there are consequences, but there is also redemption."
Wiggins said the church property, located on Hariet Street, has been vandalized over "the last three to four years."
Wiggins said Deputy Savic of the CCSO is leading the investigation. The CCSO would not comment on the vandalism.
Anyone with information can call Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
