Charlotte County already has support for its anti-vaping ordinance.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the ordinance Tuesday, 10 a.m., 18500 Murdock Village.
When the ordinance was first announced, a number of students and adults from the community urged commissioners to adopt the ordinance. They also urged the board to go one step further and start regulating which local businesses can sell vaping products. An outbreak of critical illness and deaths nationwide has been traced to vaping products obtained informally.
The ordinance expands the current smoking ban on county property to include vaping. Vaping would be banned on property owned, leased or operated by the county.
"It is the intent of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens by prohibiting the use of Vapor-Generating Electronic Devices in county parks, county recreation centers and other county properties where children regularly congregate," the proposed ordinance reads.
Local law enforcement officers could employ fines of $50, $100, $250, and $500 - for the first, second, third and subsequent violations.
Florida's Department of Health has so far reported 115 cases of lung injuries and two deaths attributed to electronic cigarettes and other vaping products.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is tracking the incidence of lung injury and death in people who vape. There were 2,711 reports of hospitalization or death, as reported in the CDC's Jan. 21 advisory. About 52% of victims were 24 or younger.
Most of the cases involved people who vape THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. THC users, particularly youth, are mostly getting their supplies from informal sources.
Scientists are researching aerosols and other ingredients in vaping products, including vitamin E acetate. The CDC issued a separate advisory about vitamin E acetate in vaping products, saying the common food additive may be dangerous when inhaled.
Charlotte County’s ordinance defines vaping to include any vapor inhaling machine whether or not it includes nicotine. Medical devices, however, that use vapor for treatment of pulmonary illness are exempted.
