The vehicle fire on Bermont Road was put out by Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

BABCOCK RANCH - A tractor trailer pulling gravel on Bermont Road caught fire Monday, causing delays and shutting down one lane of Bermont Road near State Road 31.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS received the call at 11:41 a.m., said spokesperson Todd Dunn. The fire was deemed accidental, with no official cause reported.

"Because car fires burn so hot and so fast, there's usually not a way to determine the cause," he said. "When we're talking about vehicles, think about all of the flammable liquids that are involved in a car. Any number of those could be leaking. That's why it's important if you have any kind of leaking to get it fixed as soon as possible."

Charlotte County Fire & EMS extinguished the fire but delays continued during cleanup Monday afternoon.

