ARCADIA -- Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno confirmed two children were injured and transported to local hospitals. The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m.

The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70,  in Arcadia.

Representatives from the FHP, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Fire Department were at the scene. 

Because the accident occurred on a state road, the FHP is conducting the investigation.

The investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.

Check yoursun.com for more on this story.

