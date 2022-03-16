Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon. The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
Representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Fire Department were at the scene Wednesday evening after two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia late in the afternoon.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Yellow caution tape marks off a portion of the playground at Imagination Station in Arcadia where an accident occurred late Wednesday afternoon.
ARCADIA -- Two children were struck by a vehicle at the Imagination Station preschool in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno confirmed two children were injured and transported to local hospitals. The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m.
The Imagination Station is located at 726 E. Magnolia St., or State Road 70, in Arcadia.
Representatives from the FHP, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Fire Department were at the scene.
Because the accident occurred on a state road, the FHP is conducting the investigation.
The investigation was still underway Wednesday evening.
