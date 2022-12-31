FILE - Pope Benedict XVI waves from his pope mobile as it rains, after the traditional prayer to celebrate the Immaculate Conception, in Rome, on Dec. 8, 2009. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him. The Vatican announced Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 that Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger, had died at age 95.
VENICE — Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the Diocese of Venice, knew and spoke with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, both before and after the late pontiff became pope in 2005.
In fact, it was Pope Benedict who named Dewane as Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in 2006, and later named him Bishop of the Diocese in 2007.
A Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be celebrated by Bishop Dewane at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice. The Faithful of the Diocese of Venice in Florida are invited and are encouraged to attend.
Bishop Dewane released the following statement Saturday in regards to the death of Pope Benedict:
"The Catholic Church throughout the world mourns the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died today, Dec. 31, 2022. We are saddened by the loss of such a renowned, humble scholar and Shepherd, who gave his life to the service of the Universal Church. The longest living Pope, he was a giant of faith and reason.
"Upon learning of his death, requests have been received from the Faithful of the Diocese asking what they can do in light of this sad occasion. First and foremost, prayer for the repose of the soul of the Pope Emeritus should be offered. The most common prayers for the deceased include the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be along with the recitation of the Rosary with the intention for the soul of Benedict XVI.
"On Jan. 4 at 5 p.m., at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, a Mass for the Deceased Pope will be celebrated to which all the faithful of the Diocese are invited and encouraged to attend.
"Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI served as Pontiff from April 19, 2005, until he resigned on February 28, 2013. Throughout his papacy, Pope Benedict XVI was firmly committed to the restoration of the unity of the followers of Jesus. He was truly an intellectual and theologian of great depth and his writings and homilies will certainly be a point of reference for the Church in the future. At the same time, his ministry of charity will continue to be an inspiration to all.
"Having been blessed to know then Cardinal Ratzinger and later Pope Benedict XVI, I had the opportunity to speak with him on a number of occasions and was particularly touched by his kindness and humility as well as the warmth and encouragement he imparted to all. Appointed by His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI as Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, I have always had a special place for him in prayer and indeed will continue to remember him.
"While we mourn the death of this holy man, we continue to pray: 'Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.'”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.