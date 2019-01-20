Tire marks left in Sarasota Saturday morning were what was left of a fatal crash.
Venice resident Glendy Calderon, 40, was driving her Toyota Camry eastbound on Briarwood Road around 1:35 a.m.
“For unknown reasons,” the Florida Highway Patrol reported, Calderon drove off the roadway to the right, hitting two mailboxes and five reflective roadway markers.
Once she got back onto Briarwood Road, she began to spin out, drove off the roadway to the left and collided head-on with a house on the 400 block of Briarwood Road.
The crash was alcohol related, the Florida Highway Patrol determined.
Other details were not immediately available Saturday from FHP.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Adam Joseph Barup, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Kevin Michael Dwyer Jr., 40, of Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $14,830.
• Jimmy Abraham, 42, 20300 block of Silent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and simple assault. $32,000.
• Eezay Kendley, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Lynnetta Shurn Small, 24, 14500 block of Cresent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
