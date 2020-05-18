A 21-year-old was arrested Sunday after he was accused of lewd and lascivious battery on a 14-year-old girl at Englewood Beach on Saturday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The victim said she met Zachery Brian Johnson of Venice, and a group of friends at the beach. Johnson had Fireball whiskey in a bottle and kept giving the victim drinks until she began to feel impaired, she told deputies.
She said Johnson asked if he could kiss her, stating he hasn't kissed a girl in five years. She agreed, and he then wanted to go into the bathroom, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told him she was 14 and still a virgin and didn't feel comfortable.
Johnson reportedly said it would be fine. In the bathroom, the victim again said she was uncomfortable, but Johnson allegedly performed a sexual act on her and forced her to do the same. She said he then raped her while she continued to cry, the arrest affidavit stated.
Law enforcement met the victim at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and then brought her to the Child Protection Team in Fort Myers to be interviewed.
When detectives met with Johnson, he was "shaking and had a defeated look on his face," according to the arrest affidavit. He said it was his birthday a week prior, so someone gave him a bottle of Fireball, which he shared with everyone except the victim. He admitted to kissing the victim and going with her into the bathroom, the affidavit stated.
Johnson was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 Monday.
