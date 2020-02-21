VENICE — An estimated 15,000 people will attend this weekend’s Italian Feast and Carnival at the airport festival grounds in Venice.
Festivities, with lots of food, live music, a bull machine, carnival rides and games by Great Southern Amusement Co., and a beer tent, began Thursday and continues through Sunday evening.
Past President Bruce Bastian, who headed the effort for the past eight years, handed responsibilities this year to his son, Jeff Bastian.
Bruce Bastian said his favorite part of the festival remains sausage sandwiches of the Italian American Club of Venice’s.
“I get it every year. They’re great. That line is always long,” he said.
The event is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle, $2 per motorcycle. A portion of that goes to help finance Venice High programs. Ride tickets are available inside.
High winds with 20 mph gusts hampered Friday afternoon’s setup, but are expected to subside to 11 mph on Saturday.
Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the low 70’s and upper 70’s on Sunday.
The festival is an annual fundraiser for the club, which provides about $15,000 in scholarships each year to Venice High seniors.
“We donate to the community for everything under the sun,” Bruce Bastian said. “Agape, Wounded Warriors, you name it, we donate to them. Giving back to the community is a big part of what we do.”
With 425 paid members, the nearby club also draws around 600 people every Friday even for its Italian meals, open to the public.
Foodwise, think Italian and much more at this festival. There will be pastas, pizzas, pastries and Italian ices, Zeppolis (Italian doughnuts), in addition to the usual array of carnival burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, gyros, sausage and peppers, cotton candy and ice cream.
Entertainment will feature the likes of local band Bandana. There will be tributes to The Blues Brothers, Tina Turner and others by several groups, including local favorite Jimmy Mazz.
The gate opens at noon Saturday and Sunday. While a closing time is not listed, in the past, rides and the midway have been in operation as late as 10 p.m.
The festival is held at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, 150 East Airport Road, Venice.
