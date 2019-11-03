PORT CHARLOTTE— The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is making sure pet owners can take care of their pets' veterinary care, regardless of their financial status.
AWL joined forces with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to provide animal care to the chronic homeless and individuals housed at the homeless coalition.
The wellness wagon, a traveling veterinary station, was donated to AWL from the SPCA of Florida in Lakeland.
The van visits the homeless coalition twice per month to provide basic preventative care to animals.
Pepper, 1, and Bella, 6, are waiting to get their first shots ever.
Their owner, Rustie, was homeless this summer after falling on hard times.
She said she works three jobs, but still had trouble finding a place that was both affordable and would accept her two dogs.
"They're so little, you wouldn't think it would be an issue, but it was," Rustie said.
She added that the campgrounds that she looked into staying at wouldn't accept her dogs, either, because they hadn't had their shots.
Two weeks ago, she secured housing for her and her child, as well as her two pups.
"I'm so grateful," she said of having access to the wellness wagon to provide care for her dogs. "They're family," she added.
Rosie was first in line to get her two dogs: 6-year-old Pomeranian Chico and 7-year-old Jack Russell Trixie seen by the vet Wednesday morning.
She was taking care of her mom when her income fell under as she was no longer able to work.
Now that "season" is picking up again, when the snowbirds come from up north, Rosie is beginning to look for work again in the restaurant industry.
"Now I'm picking up the pieces of everything that fell behind," she said.
"I'm so relieved I can take care of other things that are really pressing, like utilities," she added.
