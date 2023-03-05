Bernie, the giant schnauzer, ponders the “closed” sign Feb. 22 at the dog park at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood. Charlotte County Parks officials locked down the play area due to reports of Bordetella. It has since reopened.
PORT CHARLOTTE — After closures due to disease reporting, three local dog parks are up and running again.
Two county parks — Katherine Ariens Dog Park and the dog exercise area of Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park — were each closed for a few days in February after county officials received reports of Bordetella bronchiseptica, the bacterium that causes “kennel cough.”
Another dog park, Hounds of Henry, was closed last week and re-opened on Feb. 26.
Dr. Andrew Church, a veterinarian with the Suncoast Humane Society, noted the disease is not usually deadly to dogs. However, it can be fairly infectious when pets come in close contact with each other.
“You see it a lot where dogs congregate,” Church said.
Despite the name “kennel cough,” Church noted kennels are far from the only breeding ground for such infection.
The Bordetella bacterium usually spreads through aerosolized spray, such as droplets from sneezing or coughing. Playing with another animal in close proximity, sharing toys or drinking from the same still water source could all provide vectors for sharing the disease.
Once infected, dogs with Bordetella tend to have heavy coughs. However, Church said the disease is not usually a major risk of death — definitely less fatal than dog flu — but can pose a risk to older dogs or dogs with pre-existing health care issues.
“It can take a couple of weeks to show up,” Church said. The recovery period can run from two to three weeks.
For dogs spending a lot of time inside, Church recommended surfaces be sterilized — either by steam cleaning or germ-killing wash chemicals — to prevent the spread of the disease.
Infected dogs usually do not need to be quarantined from the rest of the family, though it may be needed to protect other pets who could be at risk — or humans with compromised immune systems.
In outdoor settings, however, he said cleaning is not necessary. Bordetella cannot usually survive in outdoor settings for very long, due to strong daylight exposure.
The Suncoast Humane Society offers vaccinations against Bordetella, with a recommended yearly routine.
Church cautioned against seeking Bordetella vaccinations more frequently, as it presents a risk of overexposure.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.