Ann Dever Dog Park

Bernie, the giant schnauzer, ponders the “closed” sign Feb. 22 at the dog park at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood. Charlotte County Parks officials locked down the play area due to reports of Bordetella. It has since reopened.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — After closures due to disease reporting, three local dog parks are up and running again.

Two county parks — Katherine Ariens Dog Park and the dog exercise area of Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park — were each closed for a few days in February after county officials received reports of Bordetella bronchiseptica, the bacterium that causes “kennel cough.”


