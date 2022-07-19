PORT CHARLOTTE — A long road lies ahead for safety improvements on Veterans Boulevard.
The path is just as long to connect Veterans to proposed Interstate 75 interchanges in North Port.
Both projects were discussed at Monday's Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.
No official decisions were made; however, future meetings are in the works to consider changes to Veterans Boulevard intersections, as well as for the interchange project.
The MPO — made up of elected officials from various jurisdictions — organizes and prioritizes transportation projects with input from the Florida Department of Transportation.
"There is a lot of coordination that has to continue to go on before the FDOT interstate office can make a determination on exactly where the new interchange may be located," FDOT community liaison Tanya Merkle told the MPO board. "We need to see the work that’s being done on the local level and what realistically is going to be needed."
County commissioners met with the North Port City Commission July 14 to discuss the project. They agreed a joint resolution of support was needed to advance the project.
"This Veterans Boulevard corridor is more important now than ever that we get it right," County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said, referring to the interchange project, at the MPO meeting.
Speeding and frequent traffic accidents led to the MPO board requesting a study by FDOT consultants to consider changes to busy intersections along the roadway between U.S. 41 and Kings Highway.
Eleven intersections were studied, including Veterans and Murdock Circle, Cochran Boulevard, Atwater Street, Yorkshire Street, Harbor Boulevard, Orlando Boulevard, Torrington Street, Norman Street, Loveland Boulevard, Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway.
In the study, consultants found that turning lanes were needed for all intersections other than Murdock Circle and Cochran Boulevard on the west, and Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway on the east, since they already have them.
Additional turning scenarios and traffic light coordination were suggested for those major intersections.
The lack of turning lanes throughout the middle segment of the Veterans corridor have been a cause for accidents.
"The exclusive right turn lanes are very important, when you look at the speed of traffic down Veterans, to give people the ability to safely decelerate out of traffic to make their right turn," he said, "as opposed to hitting the breaks and causing all those rear-end collisions … We’ve had a lot of rear-end collisions."
Tiseo said the county averaged four accidents a week along Veterans Boulevard.
"That’s a lot of accidents," he said.
Additional traffic lights or roundabouts were also proposed for intersections at Harbor Boulevard and Orlando Boulevard.
Median U-turns were proposed to allow motorists additional access at the intersection of Loveland Boulevard, Torrington Street and Yorkshire Street.
For Yorkshire Street — a possible access point to a North Port interchange — could be considered for traffic signals in the future depending on how the interchange project moves forward.
A roundabout has also been mentioned in previous meetings.
Unrelated to the study, local officials have proposed another roundabout in the area of Veterans Boulevard and Hillsborough Boulevard, which turns into Raintree Boulevard along the Charlotte County-North Port line.
Currently, the roads do not connect.
"There’s only going to be more traffic on this segment of road," Tiseo said, should the interchange project move forward.
"I cannot express how important it is to really tackle this and get it in a (planning) program somewhere so we can our planning like we always do for funding," he added.
The Veterans Boulevard study still has to come back for a final review.
Both Tiseo and County Commissioner Christopher Constance suggested a workshop be held for the County Commission to go through each intersection's changes.
"My recommendation is that we get this on a workshop agenda for our county board and we go one by one," Tiseo said. "Maybe for this, we just really look at what these improvements are for the price tag for each one and come up with a program."
The workshop date is still being determined.
