After Marie McDermott's brother was drafted, she enlisted in the Navy.
On Friday, the 101-year-old was honored for her service with a Quilt of Valor at a Veterans Day ceremony.
McDermott was on stage at a ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda as her bio was read along with five others who served in the military.
It was one of several Veterans Day ceremonies held around the area to honor the men and women who have served the country.
In 1944, McDermott believed women should help their country even if they could not serve in combat. After basic training at Hunter College grounds in New York, she was assigned to Milledgeville, Georgia, to train in administration.
Afterward, she was assigned to Washington, D.C., to order supplies for the war effort. After World War II ended, she finished processing naval contracts.
Now a grandmother of eight and nine great-grandchildren, in her career, she worked at the corporate headquarters of Lipton Tea in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. After she retired, she developed her skills, took painting lesson and moved to South Port Square. Her mantra is to "never give up and keep trying."
On Nov. 27, she will be 102.
McDermott was joined at the Punta Gorda ceremony by U.S. Navy veteran Laurie Druyor; U.S. Air Force veteran Donald Long; U.S. Army veterans Michael Willits, Adele Higgins and Tom Kelly in the Quilts of Valor ceremony narrated by member Lynne Kaiser of the Peace River Quilters Guild.
She said more than 326,000 quilts have been given out since 2003.
They along with the crowd watched a video tribute honoring all who served. Briyin Butgereit sang "God Bless the USA."
Mitchell Lara, a Marine Corps veteran, spoke about serving. His painting "The Art of War" is displayed at the museum foyer. He struggled with post traumatic stress disorder but began healing after painting. His work is a reflection of his experiences.
Imagine School of North Port Young Marines presented the colors; Marcella Brown sang the national anthem, David Dines played the bagpipes. Todd Helt, a U.S. Army veteran and bugler, played taps.
WELCOME HOME
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said in the 1970s, he and about 12 others marched behind City Hall and The Providence-Journal newspaper in Rhode Island.
"We tool an oath to defend the Constitution of the USA," he said. "We acknowledge our veterans, but that wasn't always the case. When we were marching, people spit on us."
He said it was a sharp contrast to last year's welcome home Vietnam event at the Charlotte Sports Park.
"As I stood feet from Lee Greenwood who sings 'Proud to be an American,' I looked behind me and there were 3,000 people holding American flags," he said. "It is embedded in my heart."
Following the ceremony, the museum offered tours, a documentary featuring the film "American Veteran" and later a salute to the brave men and women performance.
