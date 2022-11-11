Marie McDermott

Marie McDermott, a U.S. Navy veteran, receives a Quilt of Valor on Friday during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.

After Marie McDermott's brother was drafted, she enlisted in the Navy.

On Friday, the 101-year-old was honored for her service with a Quilt of Valor at a Veterans Day ceremony.


