Ken Wint, Gold Star brother of Walter Wint, USMC, who was killed in the Beirut bombing with William R. Gaines, Jr., shares the story of Walter and his service to his country at the Military Services Memorial ribbon cutting at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundations, shares insights about the various nonprofits and financial gifts that have been given to create the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. The James Pennoyer Fund gave $100,000 through the foundation.
Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundation, County Commissioner Bill Doherty, County Commissioner Chris Constance, County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, County Commissioner Joe Tiseo and Charlotte County Veterans Association President Bill Akins cut the ribbon.
All branches of the military were honored at the at the Military Services Memorial Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
An estimated 450-500 attendees and guests attended the Military Services Memorial Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf, U.S. Army; and Pilot John Bautista, U.S. Marine Corps., performed a flyover in Huey helicopters at the dedication ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jay Hemmingway, American Legion Post 110, leads the guests in an opening prayer at the Military Services Memorial Ribbon-Cutting at the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Daren Taylor, U.S. Army veteran, sings the national anthem at the Military Services Memorial ribbon cutting at the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who has been a driving force behind the creation of the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, welcomes the over 450 attendees.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
John "Jack" Brunton., Jr., commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 759, salutes the retiring of the colors at the Military Services Memorial ribbon cutting Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Todd Holt, U.S. Army, performs taps.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jerry Baumgartner, U.S. Navy, gives the benediction at the close of the ceremony at the Military Services Memorial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
PORT CHARLOTTE -- About 450 county residents gathered at William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Park to see the dedication of a veterans' memorial at the park's entrance.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch kicked off the ceremony and welcomed the crowd to the dedication.
"God bless you all and thank you for your support to make this a reality," Deutsch said.
The memorial hosts six columns listing the insignia and inaugural date for each of the six branches of the U.S. military, including the recently created U.S. Space Force.
The memorial stands at the entrance of Gaines Park, named for the U.S. Marine who grew up in Charlotte County.
Gaines was one of 241 Marines who were killed when their barracks in Beirut, Lebanon was bombed in October 1983.
Speaking to the crowd, Deutsch noted that Charlotte County was home to roughly 29,000 veterans.
"Charlotte County is Florida's most veteran-friendly county," Deutsch boasted.
Several veterans joined in the dedication. Jay Hemmingway, commander of American Legion Post 110, offered the benediction at the ceremony; Air Force Gen. Dick Carr led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance; and Army veteran Darren Taylor sang a rendition of the national anthem.
"I stand here, as an American veteran, in front of my American family," Hemmingway said.
Ken Wint, from Gold Star Families, spoke of his brother Capt. Walter E. Wint Jr. — another Marine killed in Beirut. Capt. Wint was Gaines' superior officer at the time of the bombing.
Ken Wint also spoke in support of the planned tower at the park, designed to educate local residents about the attack.
"This tower will tell the story of those who died in Beirut," said Wint, adding he hopes the tower and the memorial would strengthen the bonds between the families of the fallen.
The dedication ceremony also featured two flyovers as part of the event — the first from a pair of Huey helicopters flown by Charlotte County deputies, the second from a trio of T-28 Trojan planes.
Music for the event was provided by the Port Charlotte High School Ensemble.
