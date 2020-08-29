After experiencing a traumatic sexual assault, a Charlotte County woman had to wait more than 13 hours for a forensic examination at a local hospital.
“This poor woman — 13 hours of laying in a hospital bed, not being able to eat, drink or use the bathroom,” said Wendy Silva, Sexual Assault Program Manager for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). “She wanted to get home to her 3-year-old daughter, but she waited for a forensic exam to be done so there was a better chance of actually prosecuting her attacker. To lay there all this time with this individual’s DNA on you, in you, it was just absolutely horrible.”
By law, forensic examinations can be done by any registered nurse, but the pelvic exam portion must be done by either a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) or a doctor. In Charlotte County, there are only two full-time SANE-trained nurses, both employed by Fawcett Memorial Hospital. One of those is a supervisor who is often unavailable due to that role, Silva said.
C.A.R.E. had planned to host a training in June, funded by the Florida Coalition Against Sexual Violence, with a commitment of at least three nurses from each of the local hospitals.
But, like most everything else, COVID-19 disrupted those plans.
“We’re working to get it rescheduled as soon as possible,” Silva said. “They are more than willing to reschedule but want to make sure everybody’s safe. So we’re waiting for the COVID thing to quiet down, especially here in Florida. As much as we want to providing training to have SANEs available, we don’t to get them all sick.”
In contrast to Charlotte County hospitals, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has 25 SANE-trained nurses, and DeSoto Memorial Hospital has seven. Bayfront in Venice has one.
“What we run into is sometimes when we meet a victim at the hospital and there is not a SANE-trained nurse on staff, a lot of times the doctors are too busy,” Silva said. “They have cases they have to take ahead of a sexual assault victim.”
Silva said while Florida has a shortage of SANEs in general, Charlotte County is “high and dry compared to most.”
“Basically we have a beautiful little rural community where they don’t believe sexual assault happens,” Silva said.
It’s also partially a funding issue, as many hospitals feel they can’t afford the cost of paying a nurse to be at training for a week, as well as paying someone else to cover their position on the floor.
Rachel Heilman is one of the SANE-trained nurses at Fawcett Hospital, who underwent the training in Brooksville, Florida, over two years ago. Heilman said she was intrigued when she got an email about it and asked to go.
“They taught you how to collect evidence, document cases, how to process evidence appropriately so there’s no contamination, how to interview the patient, what kind of questions to ask,” she said.
Heilman said the experience can be overwhelming, but it’s worthwhile.
During the pandemic, C.A.R.E. has found that victims are less likely to be willing to go to the hospital due to fear of contracting the virus.
“We’ve been getting phone calls but having a difficult time getting them to have that forensic exam and possibly make a police report,” she said. “It’s just a very different world. The first hurdle is ... the victim being brave enough to say, ‘OK, I can call the police and not be exposed to COVID,’ or, ‘I can go to the hospital and not be exposed to COVID.’”
The organization has become more digitally savvy in recent months, now offering an online chatline for victims to speak directly to an advocate. They also plan to do more live presentations on Facebook, providing information on sexual assault, domestic violence and how those things tie into issues in the community.
They’re also still providing their 24-hour helpline, counseling services, and are available to do presentations in the community.
Last year, C.A.R.E. had a total of 46 hospital responses, and they served a total of 143 new victims.
C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline can be reached at 941-637-0404. The text helpline is 941-499-8534, and the online chat can be found on the website at carefl.org.
