The Florida Highway Patrol identified the passenger who died in a fatal accident Christmas Eve morning in Arcadia.
The passenger was Zachary Haniff, 36, of Arcadia.
The driver of the vehicle was Jill Behning Haniff, 68, of Arcadia. She is currently at Lee Memorial Hospital, where she is in critical condition.
According to FHP, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Michael Mottern, 45, 20 block of Bunker Terrace, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Robert Ferrall, 56, 1400 block of Hemlock, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Stephen Christopher Poe, 34, 200 block of Santa Fe Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Denise Darcel Brookman, 52, 2800 block of Waxwing Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Terrance Labrian Johnson, 39, of Dover. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Lindsay Renea Cook, 31, of Cape Coral. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $12,500.
Roman Ortega Castillio, 26, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control. Bond: $9,000.
Rex Alan II Kennedy, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Randall Alan Bourquin, 61, 4300 block of Mermell Court, North Port. Charge: sexual battery of a victim 17 or under. Bond: $7,500
Michael Wayne Green, 21, 16000 block of Upper Manatee Road, Bradenton. Charge: carrying an unlicensed/concealed firearm. Bond: $1,500
Robert Jason Lane, 47, 45000 block of 73rd Avenue, Myakka City. Charges: DUI/refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended/driving with suspended license. Bond: $120.
Chelsea Mae Lynn, 29, 100 block of Emerald, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and probation violation (original charge: passing/uttering forged bills/grand theft). Bond: none.
Corey Joseph Lee McDonough, 24, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/without intent to kill; (2 counts) child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $2,000.
Jonathan Ortiz III, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling/unarmed, unoccupied conveyance/unarmed, resisting/obstructing without violence. Bond: $9,500.
Lea Parein/Lea Gilda/Niglio Parein, 26, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI alcohol/drugs, DUI property damage. Bond: $620.
Craig William Sichta, 35, 2700 block of Woodgate Lane, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Hubert Sutnik, 34, 400 block of Monza Lane, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest/obstructing without violence; public order crimes: violating nonresident exemption (driver’s license). Bond: $620.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Craig Garrett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.