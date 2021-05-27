PUNTA GORDA —
A leaked video shows Charlotte Correctional Institution guards beating a Miami prisoner so badly his blood smeared the walls.
The Miami Herald, which received the leaked video, reported the allegations Thursday about an incident in October. The newspaper said the prisoner, Michel Hernandez, 37, agreed to an interview, but the Department of Corrections will not allow it.
The Herald used a team of former prison guards and investigators from Florida and Texas, including some who had worked at Charlotte, to evaluate the video.
These experts speculated that the beating was an unofficial punishment for Hernandez’s alleged attack on prison guards at a Miami-Dade prison. The beating by guards occurred during a prison transport and transfer from Miami to the prison near the Lee County line on Oct. 25.
Experts called it a “welcoming committee” to greet prisoners accused of attacking other prison guards. That term was first publicized in 1998 at the trial of CCI officers following the death of inmate John Edwards, who had reportedly bitten a guard at another prison.
The DOC would not answer questions from The Daily Sun about the incident, Hernandez’ current status, or the Herald report. It issued the same statement as it had to the Herald.
“The work of the Florida Department of Corrections is difficult, and our staff face adverse and dangerous situations daily, where they must make split second decisions to protect themselves and protect the inmates. At times the use of physical force is necessary,” the statement reads. “The responsibility to use force is great, and we commit thousands of hours annually into the training and review of these actions. When our officers apply it incorrectly, we offer training, discipline, and in some cases, officers are dismissed or charged criminally.”
The Herald alleged inconsistencies between the reports and the video. The DOC responded that its Office of Inspector General had “reviewed the incident, including the documentation, and it was approved due to the inmate’s actions.”
The Herald names two of the prison officers involved in supervising and giving official reports of the incident, which the Herald received from unofficial sources. A reporting officer was Sgt. Dane Edwards. Capt. Moses Frost supervised the intake of Hernandez.
Hernandez was shackled at his hands and feet during the transfer and his wrists were shackled to his waist, making it difficult for him to resist. Weighing 150 pounds, he was wearing only underwear. Prison experts viewing the video said it appeared he was not resisting throughout the lengthy process. He was also not wearing a mask, as required by the pandemic at the time.
Hernandez was first beaten as he was being led out of the Miami-Dade prison, when officers reported that he resisted by trying to drop to the ground. The prison experts told the Herald they doubted this and that it appears he was forced to the ground by the officers.
By the time he was pushed against the wall of his new cell in Charlotte, the video shows he left a blood smear. There was blood on a mesh sack they belatedly put on his head, and on his shoulder. His face had welts visible through the mesh sack.
Officers were seen piling up on Hernandez when he was on the ground. Experts said prisoners that are shackled so completely do not need to be restrained by a pile of men, plus, they did not see any resistance.
Officers also appeared to be blocking the view of a video camera during the event.
Hernandez responded to the Herald with an email saying he had reached out to anyone on the outside of the prison, including the state’s Inspector General, to investigate the two “brutal assaults.”
Florida is one of many states that do not have outside independent offices in charge of these investigations, the Herald said.
Hernandez has been incarcerated since 2013 for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and an attempted escape. He is due for release in June 2022. He was being transferred after allegedly biting prison officers in Miami-Dade.
The Herald described the Charlotte prison as having “a longtime reputation for abusive treatment of inmates,” most notably, the 1998 murder allegations.
Last month, the Daily Sun reported on an alleged rape of an inmate in which the victim said guards made light of the attack after he reported it.
The original Miami Herald article can be read at https://www.miamiherald.com/news/special-reports/florida-prisons/article251706963.html?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There is a reason for events like this. Yes some trouble makers get what they deserve as a reminder to act civil 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.