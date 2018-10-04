Six people are competing for three seats on two different community development districts on November’s ballot.
The two districts with competition for seats are Riverwood and Heritage Oak Park in Charlotte County. Heritage Oak has four candidates for two, four-year seats.
At Riverwood, incumbent Richard Knaub is being challenged by Walter Powers for a four-year seat.
At Heritage Oak, incumbent Olin Earl Bell is is being challenged by Stephen R. Horseman. For the second seat, incumbent Donald A. Oppenheim is being challenged by Linda Nadelin.
Riverwood is a district formed in 1991 and located north of State Road 776 west of U.S. 41 and along the Myakka River.
Heritage Oak is located south of S.R. 776 on the east side of U.S. 41.
The positions, as defined by state statute, pay district representatives $200 per meeting, not to exceed $4,800 a year, according to the staff at management company Inframark in Fort Myers.
Community Development Districts are separate taxing units authorized by the county and state legislature to handle maintenance and construction of facilities including roads, irrigation, recreation facilities and surface water systems. When a development is first started, board members are usually from the developing company. As the subdivisions become built out, residents take over the seats.
Two other candidates for community development districts, Riverwood and Heritage Lake Park in Punta Gorda, are running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.