Vietnam-era ‘Huey’ gets new home in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Veteran Gus Gustafson couldn't contain himself Tuesday when a Vietnam-era "Huey" helicopter arrived at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
"If you’d have seen the grin on my face yesterday as this came in," Gustafson told The Daily Sun on Wednesday. "I gave it a big hug."
He said it's been 50 years since he's worked on a Huey.
"And it’s just an honor to be working on it here now," he said.
Gustafson, along with a handful of other volunteers, were reassembling the Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter Wednesday in a grass area along the entryway of the museum at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
During the Vietnam War, Gustafson served as a door gunner and later a crew chief aboard Huey helicopters similar to the static medical evacuation Huey on display at the museum.
Prior to that, he was in the infantry.
"As an infantry soldier, the sweetest sound in the world was hearing those Huey blades beating the air coming to pick you up, especially when you’ve been chased for awhile."
The Huey, which is no longer operable, arrived at the museum by truck Tuesday.
Volunteers had to reassemble additional parts Wednesday, such as the helicopter's rotor blades.
"This is an absolute blast," said Nathan Huck, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office aviation mechanic, who volunteered to help with the reassembly. "It's just very nostalgic.
"I love the history and everything attached to it, so being able to work on this is just exciting."
The Huey was recently purchased by Gus Hawkins, a museum volunteer, as a donation to the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
"This whole project started with the general vision of having a Huey for the Memorial Wall," Hawkins said, "It was such a fantastic vision, I wanted to do anything I could to help."
Hawkins purchased the Huey from a seller in Texas for $52,000, spending another $4,000 to transport it to Punta Gorda and for incidental expenses.
Hawkins, along with the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida organization, are raising funds for a portion of the Huey acquisition, as well as its eventual relocation.
"This helicopter ties to the Memorial Wall," said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Memorial Wall organization president. "In order to tie it to the Memorial Wall, we would possibly like to place it between the park's gazebo and the wall itself."
Until it can be relocated, the Huey will be on display at the museum for guests to tour.
Museum volunteers like Gustafson — who also served in crews assigned to a Huey — will be providing tours and sharing their own experiences to museum visitors.
"As an F Troop 8th Calvary man, even though our primary mission was not medevac, if you were a helicopter crew and up came a message over the guard channel — which is somebody has been shot down or somebody is getting overrun and you have to get the wounded — we would immediately go," Gustafson said. "There was no asking about it."
As far as its relocation to Veterans Park, Gustafson said the two go hand-in-hand.
"Having the Memorial Wall here in Punta Gorda and what that represents and the guys who didn’t come back," Gustafson said, "Now we have something (in the Huey) that helped keep other names from being on that wall...That’s what this did — it saved a lot of people that would have been deceased if not for this."
