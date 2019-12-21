PORT CHARLOTTE — Marlyn Westcott and her daughter Cherise Fraser died just 11 days apart from each other. They lived together in their vehicle in Charlotte County.
Nobody else knew too much about them.
Dwight Wilkinson was an Army veteran, who passed away in June.
Those who knew him said he carried around books and books of inventions that he wanted to patent, but to do so cost money.
He hand-carved dolls, which he named Melon Dolls. He would sell them every week at the flea market.
These individuals were some of the ten homeless lives lost in the county in 2019. That's down from 14 who died in 2018.
They were remembered at a vigil Saturday night at Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte, along with the Gulf Coast Partnership.
Gulf Coast Partnership (GCP) works in conjunction with other homeless services in the county to provide wrap-around services for the homeless population.
"It's very difficult to someone to get a job or focus on their mental health, when they're in constant survival-mode," said Kelly Hunter, Director of Coordinated Services with GCP.
Not having access to stable housing, it's hard to stay in good health, she added.
"You have to prioritize the most vulnerable, or those that are the most likely to die, if they don't get into housing," Hunter said.
Mark Cooney's daughter, Crystal Tribley read a tribute for her dad.
She said to others her dad may have looked 'homeless', but he chose to live that way.
"He didn't want to be confined," Tribley said, adding that he didn't want his entire disability check to go towards rent.
Instead, he lived in his car.
"He would stay in a state park, and say he loved it," she said.
Though he regularly drove to Bradenton to spend time with Crystal and his two grandchildren.
"He always had a car and a job," Tribley said. "He always worked to get what he wanted."
One of those things was a piece of land, to be able to pass it down to Tribley. He wanted to be able to leave her with something when he passed away.
It's Mel Johnson's first time meeting Cooney's daughter, though she 'camped' with him for a few months on that very plot of land.
"He really believed in me as a singer and an artist," Johnson said.
After seeing her drawings, he challenged her to draw a picture of his car. Though she had never drawn a car before, she accepted. The drawing made with colored pencils took her 40 hours to complete, she said.
She gifted the drawing to Crystal, and instructed her to spray hairspray over it to protect it, and put it in a frame.
She said her dad would want her to have it.
Johnson, 42, has been homeless for over a year and is currently living in an RV.
"I will dedicate my first concert to him [Mark], and send some proceeds back to the homeless," she said.
Johnson sees the vigil as a happy event, because she believes death is an illusion, and their spirits will live on.
"They would all want us to come and remember them and take away happy thoughts," she said.
