Jesus Loves You Ministry volunteer Phyllis Donovan said she’s only volunteered for a year, but she came to know and befriend Lowell Benson, one of the Charlotte County homeless individuals who died this year.
For a number of years, married couple Edward and Jody Howarth lived in the woods, in their “camp.” But the couple has been housed in North Port, thanks to the Punta Gorda Housing Authority, Jody said. Her husband, who walks with a cane, remembered one of the deceased, Keith Montana.
More than three dozen gathered Wednesday evening to remember 17 homeless people who died this year.
Social workers Christina Smith, left, and Laurie White, provide homeless services through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. White talked about one of her clients who died this year.
Todd Helt plays taps.
After the bagpiper played “Amazing Grace,” he walked away into the dark.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Lowell Benson was fighting cancer, but he still wanted his friends to know how much he appreciated them.
The 63-year-old homeless man, who had taken to making jewelry in his later years, was given a silver spoon by Laurie White, a social worker who met him through her work with homeless people through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. She asked him to turn it into a toe ring.
But Benson never got the chance to give it to her.
The day before White was supposed to take him to a doctor’s appointment, Benson was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Benson was one of 17 homeless people who lost their lives in Charlotte County in 2022.
They were honored Wednesday evening during a vigil at Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte.
“I wish we had helped all of them,” said White, looking at a table where photos of all 17 were displayed. Benson was among the oldest. Some were in their early 20s.
“One of the hardest things for me to do is to close someone out in our system as deceased,” White said.
About three dozen people attended the candlelight vigil, which was emceed by JLYM volunteer Todd White.
Attendees were invited to talk about those they came to know, and lost.
JLYM volunteer Phyllis Donovan also provided a stirring tribute to Benson, who wore a feeding tube due to his cancer treatment.
“When I see him in Heaven, he’s not going to have the feeding tube there,” she said. “He’s going to have his first Christmas with Jesus.”
Laurie White spoke of Benson’s life working at trucks stops. But as he got older and was diagnosed with cancer, he had to stop working.
His hobby was making jewelry out of silver spoons.
White said Benson planned to go into a shelter “as soon as he got a moped.”
Struggling to hold back tears, White said “he never made his doctor appointment the next day,” and she never got the toe ring he made for her.
After the memorials, veteran Todd Helt played taps. A bagpiper played “Amazing Grace,” walking through the gathering and then out of sight.
The Rock Calvary Chapel band began to play “Amazing Grace” as candles were lit, and some in the crowd sang along.
Someone was overheard saying, “I hope next year there are no pictures and no one to remember.”
