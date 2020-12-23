It was a chilly night Monday, when several dozen gathered at the Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte to remember 11 homeless individuals who died this year, in a somber candlelight vigil. This is the 13th year a Homeless Memorial Vigil was held.
As the ceremony got underway, many pointed up at the night sky to see the "Christmas Star" - Jupiter and Saturn aligning for the first time in hundreds of years.
Of the 11 men and one woman who were remembered, nine were veterans, two were Purple Heart recipients, and one received numerous medals, all from the Vietnam War. In all, four had served in that war.
Most in the crowd were either volunteers or staff members of the Jesus Loves You Ministry, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and Gulf Coast Partnership. Several in the crowd were homeless people themselves who were living at the Homeless Coalition shelter.
Two of the volunteers at the shelter, Danny Greco and Juan Cartaya, were invaluable, said Tracy Kaszuba, who is the shelter supervisor during the 4 p.m. to midnight shift. "Without the shelter residents, we can't do our jobs," she said, adding that "Juan is my left hand and Danny is my right hand."
Kaszuba said she was happy to report that on Friday, three people were placed in housing and that there are just five "chronically homeless" individuals left who need to find shelter.
Before the vigil began, chili, desserts and beverages were available on a buffet table. On another long table were framed photos of the individuals who were being remembered.
After the opening prayer, Kelly Hunter, director of coordinated services at Gulf Coast partnership, read a moving poem, then she read the names of all the individuals being remembered. Addressing the assembly, Hunter said, "We are working fast to get you off the streets because I don't want to see any of you in these picture frames."
Programs with each of the deceased's photos and brief bios were given out; only three had previous eulogies delivered by friends or family, said Hunter, who, along with Kaszuba and other staff members from the agencies represented, delivered eulogies for all those being remembered.
The people remembered Monday, in order of the eulogies given:
- Suzanne R. Stone, "Loving daughter and friend." 59
- Keith Holbert, "Loving son, brother, husband, and friend." 61
- Joshua M. Pent, "Loving son, brother, musician, and friend." U.S. Marine Corps. 27
- Jessie McClain, "Loving son and friend." Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army. Purple Heart recipient. 72
- Emid A. Thomas, "Loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend." U.S. Army veteran. 61
- Mark A. Cassell, "Loving son, father, and friend." U.S. Army veteran. 58
- Gary I. Bates, "Loving son and friend." U.S. Army decorated Vietnam War veteran. 67
- Robert Perez-Perez, "Loving son, husband, and father." U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. 74
- Clarence W. Cole, "Loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend." Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army, Purple Heart recipient. 71
- Brent A. Jones, "Loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend." U.S. Army veteran. 58
- David L. McIntosh, "Loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend." U.S. Army veteran. 60
Hunter told the crowd that she wanted to give "a special mention to veterans who gave us this freedom to assemble."
Also, Helt quoted Gen. Douglas McArthur's famous message often quoted on Veterans Day, "The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war."
Hunter and Kaszuba provided personal anecdotes about the men and woman they came to know through their agencies. Sometimes there was light laughter as they remembered the antics of some of the deceased.
But the mood was somber as Hunter recalled two homeless people who had found shelter, but wound back up living in the woods and later died.
One man was remembered for his love of fishing and that he "loved his late wife dearly." Another, 27-year-old Joshua Pent, was remembered for his music. Hunter said that he posted videos on his Facebook of his original songs.
Todd Helt performed TAPS on his bugle, and bagpiper Don Hussey walked through the crowd as the haunting melody of Amazing Grace filled the night's silence.
After each candle was lit, Hunter gave out white balloons, some shaped like doves, and after she gave the signal, all were released into the night sky, followed by a musical performance by guitarist Cynthia Voortman.
Because of the staff members and volunteers, none of the deceased were forgotten on Monday.
Helping the homeless
Surviving outdoors might seem impossible, but agencies and ministries do outreach to those who live in the woods, to coax them to receive showers, free meals, clothing, counseling, tents, bug spray, and other services.
Jesus Loves You Ministry volunteer Pat Spence attended the vigil with her grandson Alex Spence, a seventh-grader at L.A. Ainger. Alex also volunteers, Pat said. She said the Jesus Loves You Ministry offers showers to the homeless, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and counseling services on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Prior to the pandemic the ministry also offered Sunday "Dinners at Grandma's." She said that on Saturday, a new shower trailer was going up to Englewood.
"We just got 30 into housing, which is a big chunk out of the woods," she said.
Spence said that the problem of being homeless goes beyond those living in tents in the woods. There are those who sleep on people's sofas. She said that last year, a family with eight children, of which one was an infant, were living across from the Charlotte Park Stadium. Luckily, they found housing.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition offers a shelter, a congregate meal site for anyone needing a warm dinner, clothing, a food pantry, and other services.
