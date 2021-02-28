March 1 marks Village Fish Market’s 40th anniversary serving New England-style seafood in Fishermen’s Village.
Bob Carpenter, Fishermen’s Village general manager from 1979 to 1991, remembered the tourist spot’s Feb. 1980 opening:
“The Village Oyster Bar was the first to open. Village Fish Market was later. That Unit 4 on the end by the water was leased by a Harbor Heights fisherman who called it Village Fish Market because that is all they sold: fresh fish and shellfish.”
You could get it cooked if you wanted.
The following year, Nino and Gloria DiNunno of Brockton, Mass., bought the fishmonger’s and an adjacent unit, and cooked fish all the time — for 22 years.
They launched Punta Gorda’s oldest all-day restaurant (*see note at end) with their son, Chris, and his wife, CC — catering to New Englanders like them who hankered after chowder, whole-belly fried clams and cod.
Sue and Nick Randall moved to the United States from England, fell in love with Punta Gorda and bought the restaurant 18 years ago. They preserved the DiNunno recipe book, steadily expanding both it and the restaurant over the years.
Unit 1 on the mall side had been Greek-owned eatery Bon Appetit, which the Randalls took over as well, placing a fresh fish case inside the front entrance.
“We never sold much fish out of it, so we didn’t replace it after Hurricane Charley,” said Sue. “And I didn’t like people smelling raw fish, instead of nice, cooked fish, when they came through the door. That’s when it stopped being a true fish market, but we never changed the name.
“We were going to brighten it up a bit and create a waiting area and pass-through to the waterside dining room. But we decided we’d be better off repurposing it for what we needed.”
It wasn’t until the Randalls were knee-deep in the revamp that they learned about the notorious Florida 50% rule, whereby a building remodeled more than 50% must be brought 100% up to code.
“We had to basically build a new restaurant,” said Sue. “We opened up the front while we rebuilt the back, then redid the back and joined the two together. So, we stayed open throughout the 2007-2008 renovation.”
It was only one of several storms the Randalls have weathered — from Hurricane Charley to soaring rents and complete reconstruction of Center Court, which cut into traffic and revenue for over a year while Scotty’s (now Village) Brewhouse was built in 2015.
“And now a pandemic?” Sue laughed.
The pandemic and all it entailed — increased costs, spaced-out seating, extra supplies, new takeout operating systems and general belt tightening — resulted in a season 26% less profitable than pre-COVID normal.
“I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Sue confessed. “And then the mask ordinance came in. I didn’t disagree with it, but because it was only Punta Gorda, a lot of mask-free people went elsewhere for dinner. We lost another $14,000 a week the minute that started.”
This time next year, when their lease is up for renegotiation amid rising costs, the Randalls hope they’ll still be there for the 41st year and beyond.
But for now let’s go back ...
To that totally tubular time when Sue Randall was a rad 16-year-old, giggling over such naughtily named drinks as Sex on the Beach, Slippery Nipple, Fuzzy Navel and Slow Comfortable Screw Against the Wall.
The Randalls and longtime bar manager “RI Mike” are bringing back gnarly retro cocktails of the 1980s to celebrate VFM’s 40th birthday in wicked good style.
Village Fish Market ($$), 941-639-7959, is open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday to 8 p.m.
*To differentiate Village Fish Market from Punta Gorda’s equally venerable 40-year-old Smoke House Restaurant, which opens only for breakfast and lunch.
