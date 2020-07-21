ENGLEWOOD — Village of Holiday Lake residents can celebrate.
The traffic signal has been installed at the Gasparilla Road-Marathon Boulevard intersection. Highway Safety Devices contractors spent Tuesday installing the signal.
Charlotte County Public Works expects the signal to be operational today.
"It's incredibly important," Village of Holiday Lake manager Vickie Gibson said Tuesday. "It's so nice to have some positive news."
The Village of Holiday Lake is made up of 550 manufactured home units. Marathon Boulevard provides the only access for Holiday Lake to Gasparilla Road. Besides the Holiday Lake community, the intersection provides access for the Charlotte County Fire/EMS Station 4 and to the public boat ramp at the Butterford Waterway Park.
Holiday Lake residents mounted a “Get Us A Stop Light” campaign soon after the four-laning of Gasparilla Road was complete in 2017, but that campaign became especially poignant when three of their neighbors died at the intersection.
In January 2018, three Holiday Lake residents — Alban Blanco, 80; Raymond Lapointe, 82; and Rebecca Hlavsa, 73 — died in an accident at the intersection. Later that year, another accident didn't result in fatalities but saw two victims injuries serious enough to have them transported to Sarasota and Lee Memorial hospitals. A third victim suffered only minor injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
In April 2018, county commissioners approved the installation of a traffic signal.
"It's been a long time coming," Gibson said. But she commended county officials who told her the traffic signal would be up and running this month and it is.
The design and construction of the traffic signal was budgeted at $658,900 and was paid with the 1-percent infrastructure sales tax.
For more information, visit Project Status on Charlotte County's website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
