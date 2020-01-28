UPDATE, 4:51 PM: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett said schools were cleared and the suspect is in custody, but cops are still trying to determine if anything criminal occurred.
CCSO heard reports the suspect was an iguana hunter, but that was not confirmed.
UPDATE, 4:47 PM: Vineland has been completely searched and cleared, according to the CCSO. Students are being released now to their parents. Any parent who picks up a child who was supposed to be on a bus is asked to go into the school and tell school officials.
Deputies are also still searching LA Ainger Middle School.
UPDATE, 4:12 p.m. Sheriff's deputies have reported the interior and exterior of Vineland Elementary have been searched and cleared.
Deputies are still on the scene and conducting a secondary search at Vineland.
UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies have a person in custody near the intersection of Gulfstream Boulevard and Stonecrop Avenue, which is where the original report came from.
Meanwhile, deputies are searching the schools, room to room.
Two schools in the Englewood area are on lockdown after a man with a rifle was reported near the campus, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Both Vineland Elementary and L.A. Ainger Middle were put on lockdown after the tip came in, said Charlotte County Sheriff's spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
No shots were fired, but deputies were setting up a perimeter to search for the subject.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley confirmed the schools are on lockdown.
"There was an incident in a local neighborhood," Riley said. "We have not been informed what the incident was."
