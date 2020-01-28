Staff Report
ENGLEWOOD — Two Englewood schools were locked down for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon, after someone reported seeing a man with a rifle near the school.
It turns out the man was hunting iguanas with a pellet gun.
At 3:30 p.m. students at L.A. Ainger Middle School were told the school was on lockdown and this was “not a drill,” according to students.
Dispatchers sent dozens of Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies speeding to Ainger Middle and Vineland Elementary in Rotonda West after a call came in about the man with a rifle near the school.
The man was described as having a green shirt and carrying a black rifle with a scope. The schools are next to each other.
The officers converged on the schools and quickly set up a perimeter and began to look for the man. They were aided by officers arriving from the North Port Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
Deputies found a man matching the description a few hundred yards from the school campuses on Gulfstream Boulevard near Stonecrop Avenue. They handcuffed him and began questioning him about what he was doing.
Rick Malloy, who lives across Gulfstream from Stonecrop, said he recognized the man simply as “Roy,” a man whom he and his neighbors have hired to hunt iguanas. No fan of guns himself, Malloy said he believed the rifle Roy used was actually a pellet gun.
The CCSO later identified the man as Roy Wathen, 35, a local animal trapper, who was hunting iguanas. A feature about Wathen published in October in the Sun stated Wathen owns Savage Trapping Nuisance Wildlife Removal.
Wathen told deputies he had been hired to remove invasive iguanas from the nearby area and was carrying pellet guns, the CCSO reported.
“Deputies educated him on the proper procedures to take prior to hunting,” stated a press release. Deputies gave Wathen a trespass warning for the property and let him go, the release states.
Meanwhile, with Wathen in custody, teams of deputies searched both campuses, room by room, inside and out, to make sure nobody could cause harm to the students. At least one K-9 unit was deployed and a helicopter was in the air over the schools.
Students communicate
Some students like eighth-grader Cooper Benedict, 13, received text messages from loved ones telling them that there was a man with a gun hunting iguanas near the school.
Others weren’t so lucky to learn what was going on. Many frantic students sent messages, used the Snapchat app and other social media to communicate with their parents. Some said there was an active shooter on campus and it wasn’t a drill.
“My aunt works for the county and sent me a message, so I knew what was going on,” Benedict said. “There were some girls in the class who were freaked out. Our teacher did tell us after the lockdown was over what had happened. I already knew.”
Benedict let his friend Amry Wells, 14, use his phone to text his mother.
“I was grounded from my phone because I got a C, now I have straight As, but I think my parents should give me my phone back for days like today,” Wells said. “My mom freaked out and called my dad. He was in Sarasota at work and made it near the school really, really quickly.”
Parent Shane Boyce was headed to Home Depot when he saw CCSO deputies race by. Shortly after he learned of the lock down and headed near the school.
“My son was grounded from his phone so I wasn’t sure what was going on,” he said. “That’s the last time I send him to school without his phone. I will get him a flip phone so he can communicate with us if anything like this ever happens again.”
Boyce’s wife Amber met him a block away from the school.
“I worked in the emergency room so we’ve had plenty of drills,” she said. “I know our kids have active shooter and other emergency drills. I’m just not sure what parents are supposed to do in instances like this one.”
The eighth-grade boys said CCSO deputies with AR-15 rifles came into their classrooms. Two deputies with K9s were also walking through the campus checking for anything suspicious during the lockdown. The CCSO SWAT team was also on scene.
“A man was spotted in between schools with a gun,” said CCSO information officer Skip Conroy. “The school had to be on lockdown and all the classrooms needed to be cleared before the students were allowed to be released.”
Some parents complained that they were kept in the dark about what was happening.
“I really feel that Charlotte County schools dropped the ball,” said Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop, who left her shop to get her twin girls who texted her that they were scared.
“I was waiting for a call from the district telling me what was going on so myself and all of these parents would know what to do. We didn’t want to be in the way, we just wanted information. One of my girls was grounded and had to use her friend’s phone to keep me posted. I know we are going to have to talk about this when we all get home safely.”
Asked for comment as the incident was unfolding Tuesday afternoon, Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley confirmed the schools were on lockdown.
“There was an incident in a local neighborhood,” Riley said. “We have not been informed what the incident was.”
There will be extra law enforcement patrol and counselors for any students suffering anxiety at LA Ainger and Vineland Elementary schools on Wednesday, the CCSO said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.