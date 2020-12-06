PORT CHARLOTTE — For father and son Manny and Josue Rosa, there’s more to hunting vintage records than just the love of music. It’s also the experience.
“Me and my Dad go out hunting for records, action figures, comic books ... stuff like that (all the time),” Josue said, “This is just another good experience for both of us.”
Josue and his parents − along with another 70 or so other people throughout the day − were on the hunt for rare vinyl finds at the SWF Record & Hi-Fi Expo Sunday afternoon at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3296 building in Port Charlotte.
“I’m trying to find stuff I haven’t found before like Billy Joel’s ‘Nylon Curtain’ or the Dead Kennedy’s ‘Frankenchrist,’” Josue said. “Those are so good to have.”
Manny said he’s been collecting records since he was a teenager.
“I came (to this) last March for the first time and I liked what I saw,” Manny said. “I’ve been collecting since I was 16. I stopped buying for awhile when compact discs and MP3s took over but only because records basically disappeared. But then there was an upsurge (over the past few years) and I started buying again.”
Expo organizers Mike Cline and Tom Baumhardt said they had around 10 vendors and were able to fill all the tables at their fourth event in the area.
Their last show was in March, just prior to the start of pandemic-related lockdowns.
“We’ve had a nice active crowd,” Cline said. “We started at 9 a.m. and still have people digging (through the collections) after 1 p.m. so it’s a huge win today. (I think by now) we have proven that people love hunting for records in Southwest Florida.”
Cline said part of their motivation for holding the show is the lack of similar expos in the area.
Fred Campos drove from Cape Coral to attend Sunday’s event.
“I’ve been counting down the months, the days for this to get here,” Campos said. “I used to go to events like these in Tampa but since then the nearest one was in Orlando. This is the closest one to my home so I’m glad that they have it.”
Event vendor T.J. Koontz, owner of T.J.’s CDs & More in Port Charlotte, said it’s always good when this kind of expo is held before Christmas.
“It’s nice when they do a record show prior to Christmas,” Koontz said. “A lot more things get sold. I’ve got posters this time, puzzles. People have bought a lot more of that stuff (today), along with the records.”
“You always worry about getting into these thinking you won’t sell a lot of records and you’ll only make a buck for the day,” Koontz continued. “But today, people have done well. Customers have opened up their purses and spent money. We like that.”
