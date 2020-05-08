PORT CHARLOTTE — Physicians at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently donated $30,000 to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, a free clinic in Port Charlotte
Dr. David Klein, 69, a medical director at the clinic, said the donations will help to keep them going, but hard times are ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’re busy at Andes," Klein said, "from people losing their insurance to hospitals having to keep their beds open for COVID-19 patients. My volunteer providers have been told to stay away (because of the virus due to their age). Some of them are older than me.
"To run the clinic, it costs tens of thousands of dollars a month. The patients are being seen by paid practitioners and some of our usual fundraisers have been scrapped."
Klein said their annual 5K run and walk at Riverwood Golf and Country Club was planned for March 22 but was canceled due to coronavirus.
"This usually raises, at least, $30,000 for Project Detect which is for mammograms," Klein said. "Over the years at Andes, we’ve uncovered 180 breast cancers with this program and gotten them treated."
The clinic's main fundraiser was scheduled for April 4 with a M.A.S.H. theme. It has since been moved to June 5.
"I’m pretty sure that will be canceled due to COVID-19 (as well)," Klein said. "That is multiple tens of thousands of dollars that we will not receive."
Every Thanksgiving weekend, the community at Vivante of Punta Gorda hosts a tennis tournament to benefit the clinic.
"This event will probably not happen and it usually raises multiple tens of thousands of dollars," Klein said. "This is a hard financial hit for Andes."
The VBA Clinic is a Florida nonprofit corporation that operates under the St. Vincent de Paul Community Health Care. The clinic offers no-cost primary and semi-urgent medical services and prescription medication to under-insured Charlotte County residents, according to the clinic's website.
Klein said they are going to have to "tap a lot of sources" going forward.
"We get money from governmental sources, endowed funds from local foundations, individual gifts, the hospitals and their parent corporations, gifts in kind and coordinated efforts like the Giving Challenge," Klein said. "The physicians and general population of Charlotte County (also contribute to the clinic). The whole community is supportive of the Andes mission."
To donate or for more information about the clinic, go to volunteercare.org/ways-to-donate.
